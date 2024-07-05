Queensland Country Life
Home/Beef

Kumbia and Theodore beef win big at Callide Dawson Beef Carcase competition

Ben Harden
By Ben Harden
Updated July 5 2024 - 9:59pm, first published 9:53pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Callide Dawson Beef Carcase Competition president Michele Goody and Teys Australia's group general manager Glenn Poole, with grand champion carcase winner Lindsay Blanch, Kumbia. Picture: Ben Harden
Callide Dawson Beef Carcase Competition president Michele Goody and Teys Australia's group general manager Glenn Poole, with grand champion carcase winner Lindsay Blanch, Kumbia. Picture: Ben Harden

A Charbray steer claimed the prestigious grand champion carcase at this year's Callide Dawson Beef Carcase Competition.

Subscribe now for unlimited access to all our agricultural news across the nation

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of This Week's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ben Harden

Ben Harden

Journalist

Queensland Country Life reporter based in Toowoomba. I over all things livestock and agriculture in central and southern Queensland. Got a story? Get in touch: 0437528907 or email ben.harden@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.