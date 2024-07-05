Kumbia and Theodore beef win big at Callide Dawson Beef Carcase competition

A Charbray steer claimed the prestigious grand champion carcase at this year's Callide Dawson Beef Carcase Competition.
Now in its 36th year, the competition accumulated 624 entries, including 211 grass fed and 413 grain fed entries drawn from the Callide and Dawson regions.
Initially assembled at the Moura saleyards, and then fed at Warnoah Feedlot, Theodore, the grain-fed cattle are then processed at Teys Australia's Biloela plant.
Beasts are judged on live weight, dressing percentage and a number of carcase attributes.
Over 100 beef producers and industry representatives attended the presentation dinner on Friday night at the Biloela ANZAC Memorial Club.
Lindsay Blanch, Kumbia, took home the converted grand champion carcase award, with his Charbray steer entry, which was entered into the single grain assisted steer or heifer (0-4 teeth) class 250-420 kilograms dressed.
The Charbray steer produced a hot standard carcase weight of 366.60kg, and scored the best for eye muscle area in the overall class, scoring 109 square centimetres.
His top carcase, which scored 158.11 points and 31.77 for MSA, also measured 12 millimetre for P8 and 10mm of rib fat.
The Mahony family of Gyranda Pastoral Company, Theodore, were named the Most Successful Exhibitor of the competition.
They walked away with a swathe of ribbons on the night, claiming champion grainfed trade heifer, third in best live weight gain in feedlot for trade heifers, first in class seven pen of grainfed trade steers, third in class 9, pen of Grainfed trade heifers, and first and second in class 10, single grainfed trade heifers.
Champion grassfed steer carcase was taken out by Craig Taylor's Limousin steer, which scored 142.69 points and was entered into class three, single trade grass-fed steer or heifer (0-2 teeth) 180-300kg, while reserve champion was awarded to DT and DM Reynolds' Droughtmaster steer, which scored 141.02 points, and was also entered in class three.
Champion grassfed heifer carcase was also awarded to Craig Taylor's Limousin heifer, which was entered into class three and scored 150.54 points, while reserve was won by Seifert Belmont Reds' Belmont Red heifer, which scored 142.22 points.
Champion grainfed steer carcase was awarded to Lindsay Blanch's Charolais steer, whichs cored 136.16 points and was entered in class six, single Grainfed steer (0-6 teeth) 300-420kg dressed, with reserve awarded to Seifert Belmont Reds' Belmont Red steer, ented into class five, pen of three Grainfed steers (0-6 teeth) 300-420kg, scoring 135.93 points.
Champion grainfed trade steer was awarded to Seifert Belmont Reds with their Belmont Red steer, entered into class seven, pen of three Grainfed trade steers (0-2 teeth) 200-320kg, scoring 148.13 points, with reserve champion awarded to D Darren Hartwig's Charolais cross steer, entered in class eight, single Grainfed trade steer (0-2 teeth) 200-320kg dressed, scoring 144.94 points.
Champion grainfed trade heifer was awarded to Gyranda Pastoral Company for their Santa Gertrudis steer, entered in class 9, pen of three Grainfed trade heifers (0-2 teeth) 200-320kg dressed, which scored 144.44 points, while reserve champion prize went to AK Steinhart and their Limousin heifer, which scored 144.12 points and was entered into class 10, single Grainfed trade heifer (0-2 teeth) 200-320kg dressed.
Faith Maynard's Senepol cross steer, entered in pen of three Grainfed steers (0-6 teeth) 300-420kg class, placed first in the best live weight gain for a steer in the feedlot, with a daily weight gain of 3.63kg.
In the trade steers section, Jenny Newton's Senegus steer, entered in class 8, single Grainfed trade steer (0-2 teeth) 200-320kg dressed class, had the top daily weight gain of 2.43kg, entering the feedlot at 417kg and had a final weight of 660kg.
Maynard Cattle Co continued their live weight dominance in the heifer section, with their Senepol cross trade heifer, entered in class 9, pen of three Grainfed trade heifers (0-2 teeth0 200-320kg dressed class, winning with a daily weight gain of 2.31kg.
The All Round Grainfed Carcase award was presented to TP and JE Surawski, with their Droughtmaster steer, entered in class five, pen of three Grainfed steers (0-6 teeth) 300-420kg, scoring a grand total of 208.73 points.
Teys Australia, Biloela, most suitable carcase award went to Tyson, Werth & O'Connor Family Trust, with their Droughtmaster steer, entered into class two, pen of three grassfed steers (0-6 teeth) 300-420kg class, scoring 63.09.
The encouragement prize was awarded to Sam Becker and A & J Egerton.
The Royal Flying Doctors Service benefited to the tune of $10.070 as a result of the competition through the charity auction held on the night and a heifer kindly donated by Girlie Goody.
Each year, the competition also allows the distribution of commission from sale of carcase competition cattle be awarded to local show societies.
In 2024, $21,742.94 was donated and shared between Baralaba, Bauhinia, BIloela, Monto, Moura, Theodore, and Wowan show societies.
Since 1988, producers of the competition have donated $355,002.58 to the local shows.
Full competition wrap up in next week's Queensland Country Life.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.