McGowan: Communities need to take the lead in renewables

Communities need to be actively involved in the renewable transition and not wait for governments to rescue them.
That was the word from keynote speaker Cathy McGowan AO at the National Renewables in Agriculture Conference in Toowoomba last week.
The conference brought together farmers, agriculture and energy consultants, peak bodies, and government representatives to share best practice of on-farm renewables and discuss the driving forces behind the transformation and potential of energy use in agriculture.
Ms McGowan AO issued the challenge "If not us, who? If not now, when?"
She attended the conference wearing four different hats; Agri-Futures chair, sixth generation farmer from north-east Victoria, a former member of Parliament, and a member of a community impacted by the renewables divide.
"As a community member, I assure you communities need to take the lead and we cannot wait for the government to rescue us," Ms McGowan said.
"We all need to be actively involved in this transition to renewable energy."
Ms McGowan urged participants to find common ground, engage in debates with kindness, and ensure that solutions were locally owned.
"Empowering local communities to take charge of the renewable energy transition, with local leadership an essential driver for ensuring benefits are widely felt in the community," she said.
She cited the success of the Victorian town of Yackandandah, which has its sights set on being entirely powered by renewables by 2024.
"It really works when communities take the lead," she said.
"Don't be the victim, be the beneficiary," she asserted, "we need to ask for big things, not just little things, and work in partnership with the government and developers."
She said it doesn't always work when developers come in to the equation, and at times there is less than ideal behaviour.
"However we do need to engage in civil society and so it with respect and kindness," she said.
"It is easy to fall into disagreement and anger and we don't want that.
"We can't be the victims of the transition, but agents for it."
