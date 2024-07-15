Creating a family legacy at Banquet Angus

Three generations of the Branson family are now involved in their successful Banquet Angus stud operation, established in 1991 and based at Mortlake, Victoria. Picture by Studstocksales

This is branded content for Banquet Angus

Since establishing Banquet Angus stud in 1991, the Branson family have continuously strived to improve the quality and genetics of their cow herd, which they believe is the foundation of a strong and sustainable beef operation.

Based at Mortlake in Victoria's western district, Stephen and Noeleen Branson, and their son Hamish, take care of the day-to-day management of the stud, while their other children, Gordon, and Dianna Meulendyks, are also involved.



"The key for us is the quality of our females, every genetic decision we make is based around what can improve our cow herd," Mr Branson said.

"The more good cows you can get in the pedigree, the better the bull will be."

Both involved in the beef industry their whole life, Mr Branson's family ran Titchmarsh Poll Hereford stud in South Australia's lower north, while Mrs Branson grew up working with Angus cattle at her family's Kingfield stud near Mortlake.

A working honeymoon in New Zealand in 1991 marked a pivotal moment for the pair, setting a new course for their stud breeding business.

"We identified a different type of Angus cattle to what was currently available in Australia and it was on the back of that we saw an opportunity to develop our own breeding direction," Mr Branson said.

"In the 1990s, Angus cattle in Australia were still quite small. What we saw in NZ were larger framed cattle with more bone, thickness and meat on them and we thought these genetics could make a huge difference here."

Banquet Tom Cruise T220, which was sold at the Branson's on-property sale in February for a record top price of $230,000 to Bannaby Angus, Taralga, NSW. Picture supplied

Excited by the prospect, they created the Banquet Angus stud with 50 cows from Kingfield forming the basis of their herd. They then started importing genetics from the Atahua stud in NZ.

"The first thing we did was import a heifer, Atahua Alice, which was the first animal we showed in our own right and won grand champion female at the Royal Melbourne Show in 1992," Mr Branson said.

"We had also followed the growth of a bull calf we saw on our trip, Atahua Legacy 26-90, which sold for an Australasian record of $155,000 in 1992 and we were part of an Australian syndicate that secured the semen rights to him.

"No other bull will have the impact on Banquet that Atahua Legacy did.



"He developed a tremendous clientele for us because the Legacy sons were so different to what was available."

Another cow to have a significant impact on the stud was Banquet Kiwi Dream M41, who was bred in NZ and imported to Australia by the Bransons in 1993.



Sired by Atahua Legacy, she produced an impressive 180 calves for Banquet.

"Banquet Kiwi Dream has just rewritten the record books here as there is currently 156,000 cattle registered with Angus Australia that carry her in their pedigree," Mr Branson said.

"She was just an exceptional cow in terms of progeny and her ability to flush."

Banquet Dream A250 has had a big influence at the Banquet stud, with the Branson family using 14 of her sons, grandsons, great grandsons and great, great grandsons. Picture supplied

From the beginning the family have utilised a range of breeding technologies including artificial insemination and embryo transfer to fast-track the progress of the stud. This season they will have 700 registered calves hitting the ground, with many the result of their ET programs.

"Our ET donor team are selected on pedigree, progeny success, structure and docility," Mr Branson said.

According to Mr Branson, the stud's focus on structure, fertility, longevity and temperament, has not changed over the years.

"Firstly they have to have good feet and be able to walk, then comes fertility and longevity, with longevity folded into structure, and docility, they are the non-negotiables," he said.

"Then we consider frame size, and we'll use a larger or a more moderate frame, depending on what we need, we are also particularly interested in length, bone and weight."

Although the stud has been performance recording since its inception, the Branson family do not rely on estimated breeding values for their selection criteria.

"We see EBVs as being very much about product description for our clients, because they don't know every cow in the herd, it helps them fine-tune their bull selections," Mr Branson said.

"In terms of our selection, visual appraisal happens first and then we look at what they bring to us in performance, but it doesn't drive our program."

Banquet Quiet J397, the grand dam of Banquet Tom Cruise T220. Picture supplied

For the family, pedigree is far more important.

"If you know your pedigrees well enough and individuals within the pedigree, it will give you the best indication of what that animal will breed and add to your program," Mr Branson said.

Banquet held their first on-property sale in 2000 and introduced a spring sale in 2015. They currently sell about 200 bulls each year, with 100 offered in the autumn sale, 40 in the spring and the remainder are sold privately through the year.

Earlier this year, Banquet achieved the record for the highest-priced bull ever sold at a Victorian auction, with Banquet Tom Cruise T220 selling for $230,000.

"To get a record price was amazing," Mr Branson said.

"But what we were most excited about was that the other 93 bulls in the sale averaged close to $17,000, similar to 2023, despite the current climate.

"What was also amazing is that all the 94 bulls in the sale had Atahua Legacy in their pedigree somewhere.



"Although we think we are well past Legacy, he is still part of our foundation."

The Branson family are also proud of the level of return buying support the stud has, with more than 80 per cent of their sale bulls going to long-term repeat clients.

"We are playing a long game and always have," Mr Branson said.



"We've gone past breeding to produce bulls that are going to make Banquet sustainable for our three children. Now we're trying to make it sustainable as a business, so if some of the five grandchildren we currently have want to be involved, it is still going to be a relevant brand in the marketplace with credibility.

"As seedstock suppliers, the main part of our breeding program is to produce proven genetic combinations that our clients can buy with confidence."