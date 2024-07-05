Explore your future at College open day

The Open Day offers a comprehensive overview of the various courses, study tours, industry placements, career opportunity and campus life at Marcus Oldham. Picture supplied.

This is branded content for Marcus Oldham College



Marcus Oldham College's reputation as one of Australia's leading agricultural educational institutions has been bolstered by a recent national graduate outcomes survey.

The College topped the national Quality Indicators for Learning and Teaching (QILT) rankings in several areas, most notably achieving an impressive 98.1 per cent average full-time employment rate for graduates - 22.7 per cent higher than the national average of other tertiary institutions.

This success is attributed to Marcus Oldham's applied learning model, which combines theory and practice with strong industry engagement and enriching study tours.

Recently, the College implemented an accelerated delivery model, allowing students to complete 12 units per year instead of the traditional eight, enabling them to graduate up to a year earlier.

College Principal Andrew Baker said the accelerated model complements their hands-on learning approach and meets the needs of both students and industry.

"There is still a placement year in the middle for the agriculture program, and we only take students who have industry experience after they have left school. This has significantly impacted student outcomes," Mr Baker said.

"Our teaching model focuses on applied learning-not only covering theory but also how it works in practice. This intensive model supports that very well."

The College's continued success has driven strong demand for places in its Agribusiness, Agriculture, and Equine Business Management courses.



To accommodate this growth, the College recently completed a new 30-bed accommodation wing and has begun work on an additional 45-bed wing, set to open for the 2025 academic year.

On July 21, potential students and their families from across Australia will visit the Geelong-based college both in person and virtually for the annual Open Day.

Mr Baker emphasised that the Open Day offers a comprehensive overview of the various courses, study tours, industry placements, career opportunities, and campus life at Marcus Oldham.

"Choosing what and where to study is a significant decision that shouldn't be rushed. Our Open Day is an excellent opportunity to learn about the college and our courses, helping you make an informed choice," he said.

"We encourage potential students to take advantage of the day, speak with our staff and students, explore the campus, see our facilities, and get all their questions answered. Bring your friends and family-everyone is welcome."

Marcus Oldham College looks forward to welcoming potential future students to their Open Day on Sunday, July 21. Click HERE for more information.