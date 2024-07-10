Soil carbon pays back

Big changes have occurred on Karen and Rob Scanlan's grazing property since they began a soil carbon farming project.
Stocking density for their Droughtmaster herd has quadrupled, the quality of the land and pasture has improved and their farming business has diversified its income stream.
The steps they took to achieve this outstanding result were laid out in their carbon farming project.
"We do have a very strong desire to improve the environmental outcomes of the farm but we want to run a valuable business as well," Karen said.
Carbon farming is a growing activity in Australia as more farmers act on the need to improve the emissions and sustainability profile of their business, and realise the opportunities presented by managing their land to earn income in the form of carbon credits.
Carbon credits, or Australian Carbon Credit Units (ACCUs) to use their name under the scheme operated by the Clean Energy Regulator, are generated when a registered project reduces carbon dioxide emissions, either by sequestering it in soil or vegetation, or demonstrating that emissions have been avoided.
For the Scanlans, their success came through soil carbon sequestration on 393 hectares of the Mount Tom, eastern Queensland, property in a program managed by carbon farming advisor AgriProve.
The project, known as the Fysh Carbon Project, was registered in 2020 as a soil carbon project using new activities of multi-species pasture and planned grazing to increase the amount of carbon held in the soil.
It delivered rapid results, with digital sampling and analysis under a Soil Organic Carbon model used by AgriProve enabling the issue of ACCUs within two years of the project start rather than the more usual five-year time frame.
"We planted multi-species pasture - that was our new activity," she said. "So we withheld grazing for six months until pasture was established."
The Scanlans started sowing a seed mix recommended by local agronomist over 200ha and increased by a further 50ha each following year. The existing grass was a mix of native and wincassia legume and the seed mix diversified the pasture on offer.
"There's definitely cost in buying seed but although there is that cost, it's very beneficial," Karen said.
The project served as an important reminder for land management in particular and farming in general.
"Diversity in both pasture and business is a good thing - it makes us more resilient as farmers," she said. "If you have diversity of pasture and you have one species affected by dieback there's a good chance another species is okay. It just makes your farm that much more able to ride out difficult times.
The number of soil carbon projects in Australia is growing rapidly. At this year's Carbon Farming Industry Forum, held by the member-based independent Carbon Market Institute in Cairns in May, Clean Energy Regulator chairman and CEO David Parker made clear the reason why.
"There's too much CO2 in the air, and the only technology we have at the moment to remove it is growing stuff. New technologies will come, but until then we've got to do what works." Mr Parker told the gathering.
In 2023, market analyst S&P Global reported there were 450 soil carbon projects registered with Australia's Clean Energy Regulator. Now, AgriProve alone has more than 700 soil carbon projects at various stages across Australia, with many more projects under the management of other carbon market advisors.
One of those major players is CarbonLink, set up in 2007 by its chairman, Terry McCosker. He said carbon farming and soil projects were on the brink of take-off in two to three years' time as more farmers understood the role it can play in reducing carbon emissions. On-farm emissions are increasingly in focus as Australia and the world looks at how to meet emissions reduction targets.
He cautions that not every property will be able to undertake soil carbon. Three key considerations are rainfall - with low-rainfall areas unsuitable based on current evidence, soil type - with clay soils having more sequestration ability than sandy soils, and management ability.
"Carbon is created by management and until the management is prepared to manage in a way that's going to sequester carbon, we would have to write it off," Mr McCosker said. There is still, however, enormous potential, with Mr McCosker saying a 15 per cent uptake across grazing and cropping in the higher rainfall, better quality country in Australia would equate to 30 million hectares under projects sequestering about 100 million tonnes of CO2 a year.
"If we do a million hectares a year for 10 years we've only done 30pc of what needs to be done," he said.
For those who do go into a project, there is upfront cost: a rough baseline is $100,000 expenditure for 2000 to 3000ha, then further outlay in four to five years' time when it comes time to measure the difference in soil carbon levels. Farmers also need to undertake a new activity - a change in practice in addition to what they have done in the past.
One CarbonLink project, the Cheyenne Pastoral Project near Walcha in NSW, became the second soil carbon project in the state to generate ACCUs in May after implementing changes including reduced paddock sizes and replacing superphosphate with chicken manure to improve soil aeration and water-holding capacity.
Cheyenne manager Nick Blomfield said the farm now carried an average 500 head of cattle, a doubling of capacity over the past 30 years.
Mr McCosker said successful projects were essentially passive once under way because "what you then need to do is manage your country well, which is what you need to do for your enterprise anyway".
Approaching it as only a way to earn income from carbon credits is also the wrong approach, he said.
"I think people who come to it with that attitude aren't going to be successful because they're coming at it for the wrong reason. You have to be doing it for the reason of improving the ecosystem and productivity."
