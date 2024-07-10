Queensland Country Life
Home/Beef

Soil carbon pays back

PT
By Peter Trute
July 10 2024 - 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Karen Scanlan's Mount Tom, Queensland, property has achieved diversity in pasture and business through a successful soil carbon sequestration project. Picture by Karen Scanlan
Karen Scanlan's Mount Tom, Queensland, property has achieved diversity in pasture and business through a successful soil carbon sequestration project. Picture by Karen Scanlan

Big changes have occurred on Karen and Rob Scanlan's grazing property since they began a soil carbon farming project.

Subscribe now for unlimited access to all our agricultural news across the nation

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of This Week's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
PT

Peter Trute

Journalist

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.