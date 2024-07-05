Hay farm takes proactive approach to fire ants

A Toowoomba business is taking extra precautions to reassure the market its hay is safe after $500,000 worth of product was locked down when the region became a fire ant zone.
In a proactive approach, Toowoomba Hay Farm is launching a new campaign to document its fire ant journey and provide valuable information about the threat.
This includes farm manager Shaun Hann appearing on a Feed Central podcast, a new resources page being added to the farm's website and direct emails being sent across the region.
While Toowoomba Hay Farm's main Charlton farm hasn't been impacted, the company's storage shed at Oakey containing $500,000 worth of product was locked down when the region was designated as a fire ant zone.
A fire ant nest was discovered within kilometres of the Oakey facility.
Mr Hann said the farm was exceeding all regulatory requirements and wanted to be proactive in preventing the infestation.
"We had to quickly get up to speed to be compliant and want to be on the front foot and give customers confidence that we are doing everything we need, plus more," he said.
Mr Hann said Toowoomba Hay Farm had done everything in its power to prevent the infestation.
"We've never had any fire ants on any of the properties but the storage facility is inside the designated fire ant zone and we effectively bought non-fire ant zone product into the zone," he said.
"To be able to move that product, we had to meet all the guidelines and we have done that and can assure customers it is safe to buy hay from us. We are 100 per cent approved and good to move product and that product is safe. We didn't want to be part of the problem."
Monthly fire ant inspections are a Department of Agriculture and Fisheries government requirement but Toowoomba Hay Farm is doing weekly reviews.
All staff have successfully completed workplace and pest control training, a strong chemical barrier has been added for protection and the farm's biosecurity plan has been registered with the government.
The storage shed also exceeds requirements.
"The requirement is to have a concrete or asphalt floor or a tarp and a roof but not side walls; we have a fully-enclosed shed with a bitumen floor and have added plastic to stop moisture and that becomes a double-up measure for fire ants," Mr Hann said.
"We are by-far exceeding the requirements and documenting all the processes in the hope that others can benefit from that information."
