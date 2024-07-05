Queensland Country Life
Home/News

Want to have lunch with red meat's new chief?

July 6 2024 - 6:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Michael Crowley will address a Rural Press Club of Queensland lunch in Brisbane on Wednesday, July 17. Picture: File
Michael Crowley will address a Rural Press Club of Queensland lunch in Brisbane on Wednesday, July 17. Picture: File

Michael Crowley will address a Rural Press Club of Queensland lunch this month in one of his first major industry engagements since taking over as Meat and Livestock Australia's managing director in late May.

Subscribe now for unlimited access to all our agricultural news across the nation

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of This Week's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.