Want to have lunch with red meat's new chief?

Michael Crowley will address a Rural Press Club of Queensland lunch this month in one of his first major industry engagements since taking over as Meat and Livestock Australia's managing director in late May.
MLA is responsible for driving research and development, innovation and marketing for Australia's multi-billion dollar cattle, sheep and goat industries.
Mr Crowley brings significant experience within MLA and at production level to the major industry leadership role.
He has previously served as MLA's general manager of research and development and regional manager for Europe and Russia based in Brussels, and more recently as CEO of Herefords Australia.
In addition to his senior leadership roles Mr Crowley has remained actively involved in production through his family's Poll Hereford stud at Barraba, NSW.
As he takes over the Australian red meat industry's highest profile leadership position, Mr Crowley will discuss what he sees as key the challenges and opportunities facing Australia's red meat sector and how that will guide MLA's direction in coming years.
The event will run from 12pm until 2pm on July 17 at the Tattersall's Club.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.