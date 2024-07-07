Queensland Country Life
Home/News

Game of pool ends in marriage

July 7 2024 - 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Despite growing up in the small country town of Gayndah, it took a beer and a game of pool for Kate O'Brien and Jarred Sturgess to cross paths.

Subscribe now for unlimited access to all our agricultural news across the nation

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of This Week's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.