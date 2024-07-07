Game of pool ends in marriage

Despite growing up in the small country town of Gayndah, it took a beer and a game of pool for Kate O'Brien and Jarred Sturgess to cross paths.
The pair love the outdoors and their home town of Gayndah so it was fitting that on May 4 they were married by Helena Sant in the garden at Jarred's family's home.
Kate's family moved from their cattle property, Avonleigh near Toogoolawah to Aranbanga, 30km out of Gayndah in 2004 where they run red Brangus breeders with Charolais bulls, selling weaner or feeder cattle.
Jarred's family moved from Proserpine to Glenoak, 20km out of Gayndah in 1994, producing citrus and running cattle.
Several years later they began the Big Orange business.
The pair met for the first time one night at the local pub, The Grand Hotel.
"Jarred bought me a beer, then we versed each other in a game of pool and the rest is history," Kate said.
"I had been studying teaching in Brisbane for the past four years, while Jarred had been working in both the Northern Territory and Canada for four years, as well as travelling around Asia and Europe for a couple more years."
