Prices exceed expectations at 'best' Roe Creek yard lineup in years

A good season has helped with a yarding of quality cattle at the annual Roe Creek cattle sale, held ahead of the Alice Springs, NT, Show.
There were 4250 head yarded, predominantly milk and two-tooth steers, from surrounding stations, with prices meeting or exceeding expectations.
Red Centre Rural's Steve Gaff said the sale had been "outstanding".
"The quality of the cattle was exceptional - the best I've seen in seven years," he said.
He said the top runs of cattle reached a high of 362 cents a kilogram, while backgrounder cattle were still selling above 300c/kg in some runs.
"This is better than we expected," he said.
"We were hoping if we got 320-330c/kg for the lead of our cattle, we'd have been very happy, so to get 360c/kg is fantastic."
Mr Gaff said the buying crowd seemed bigger than normal, with an influx of buyers, particularly from Qld.
He said there had been a "great set-up for the season" in the region, which had helped with the quality of the cattle.
"There's a few blokes a bit shorter on feed - north of town is better than south of town, but generally it's green most places," he said.
Elders' Laryn Gogel said there was plenty of growth and weight for age in the cattle on offer.
He said the sale was reflective of other sales across the country.
"The feedlot operators were here and they were here in force, and they certainly supported those cattle on the better side of 380 to 400kg," he said.
"Those heavy weight cattle were well received and priced according. Probably our grass weight cattle were probably a little less per kilo because of the grass factor versus the feed factor.
"A premium sale created premier prices."
Eagleson & Co's David Eagleson said the cattle were a credit to the central NT breeders.
"They've spent a lot of money on their bulls and it shows here today," he said.
"It doesn't matter where you go, these cattle will perform."
Mr Eagleson said the prices received augured well for the market.
"I think the job is about to move - and go up - and I think there are signs of that today in places," he said.
"The buyers still need to go them home, we know that, so when you take that freight into consideration on top of (prices) then the job was pretty strong."
Prostock Central's Clint Endersby said there was a bit of uncertainty in the lead up to the sale but it met or exceeded expectations.
"I think it was a very strong sale," he said.
"Some of the red cattle sold very well, compared with the Angus cattle."
He said recent rain resulted in a quality line up of cattle across the whole yarding.
"It would be one of the best line ups of cattle of recent years by far," he said.
"Lot of younger, softer cattle with the breeding in them."
He said buyers seemed to be a split between eastern and southern feedlotters.
The sale c/kg high of 362c/kg was paid for a run of 30, 454kg, European Union-accredited Angus from Palmer Valley Station, equating to $1643, bought by Princess Royal, Burra.
A second pen of 30, 431kg Angus from the same 362c/kg price, also to Princess Royal, making $1560.
The Fogarty family of Palmer Valley Station also made the top dollars a head price for 30, 491.8kg, EU Angus, bought by Teys Charleston, Qld, for 360c/kg or $1770.
Another 20, 486kg EU Angus made 360c/kg or $1750 to Princess Royal.
A lighter run of 99, 302kg Angus made 352c/kg or $1063.
All up, Palmer Valley Station offered about 700 head.
A single pen entry of 27, 458kg Angus from Tieyon Pastoral Company was knocked down quickly at 350c/kg or $1603.
Undoolya Holdings sold 81, 403kg EU Herefords at 330c/kg or $1330, with another run of 33, 445kg steers making 316c/kg or 1406.
DSM Pastoral offered 78, 408kg Shorthorn steers, which made 326c/kg or $1330, while another 78, 402kg hit 328c/kg or $1318, heading to Princess Royal.
A heavier run of 93, 466kg Shorthorns made 322c/kg or $1500, also to Princess Royal.
Lyndavale had a run of 20, 421kg, Charolais steers make 326c/kg or $1372 to Princess Royal.
Central Grazing Co sold 22, 372kg Ultra Black-crosses at 322c/kg or $1198 to Teys.
JLT Pastoral - Lucy Creek Station had 28, 494kg Angus-crosses make 322c/kg or $1590.
In the lighter runs, 84, 346kg Angus-crosses made 310c/kg or $1072.
Napier Pastoral - Delmore Station had 78, 436kg Santa Gertrudis-cross steers sell at 304c/kg or $1322.
Bass Cattle Co - Epenarra Station had a run of 95, 320kg Santa Gertrudis-crosses make 300c/kg or $960.
In the limited number of lighter runs, 64, 287kg Angus-crosses from McCarthy Bros made 308c/kg or $878.
