Possible change of jobs for AgForce CEO

With the launch of AgCarE, AgForce CEO Mike Guerin is looking at his employment options.
Does he stay as boss of AgForce where he has been for the past seven years or does he throw his hat in the ring for the CEO's job of AgCarE?
If Mr Guerin does get the AgCarE job, not only would AgForce have a change of CEO, but the farm lobby group which is celebrating its 25th anniversary this year is also set to get a new president.
As per the rules of the organisation, general president Georgie Somerset must step down from the top elected role this year and let someone else have a go.
Currently, Mr Guerin is doing two jobs - that of CEO of AgForce and acting CEO of AgCarE.
Mr Guerin told Queensland Country Life that the acting CEO's role of AgCarE could be for about six months.
"I am a huge proponent of AgCarE and it's a credit to the producers...and scientific community who've done the work at no charge over a number of years...and it's without peer," he said.
"I am a great fan of the product, (and) I am thinking of putting my name in the hat (for the job) when it comes up.
"If I was able to get the role it would be a tremendous privilege, equally I'm very happy where I am so whatever happens I will be a big supporter of getting it (AgCarE) up and going.
"But, once the final form of the permanent role (of CEO) is known then, yes, I am certainly of a disposition to have a go, but it depends on what the permanent board wants in those skills."
Mr Guerin said if he applied for the AgCarE CEO's job and he was lucky enough to get it, then the AgForce CEO's position would become vacant as he was not planning on doing both jobs.
By way of explanation of the new entity, Mr Guerin said AgCarE would allow producers to understand their balance sheet of natural capital.
"AgForce is not proposing nor does AgCarE (plan to) act as a broker (for natural capital) or get involved in that, but what it does is provide the visibility to the producer of what they have (in natural capital) and the component parts of that - and does it against international standards," he said.
"The reason AgForce has done what it's done with AgCarE is because, in the AgForce way, a bunch of producers got together and said 'we don't have the answer for this and it's important' and put in literally thousands of hours...into building this with the chief scientist and others.
"And having built it, in the usual AgForce way, handed it back to the organisation so the benefit goes to all producers."
Mr Guerin said AgCarE was a wholly owned, but separate subsidiary of AgForce with its own set of accounts, board and management.
He said it had a constitution and shareholders agreement which meant it would always be owned by AgForce.
"So it's protected from ending up in other hands over time and it's set up in such a way that the value would always go back to the producers, either through AgForce or directly on to property," he said.
Currently, as well as having an acting CEO, AgCarE has an interim board, but a permanent board of four or five directors is expected to be appointed by the interim board, within 90 days.
Mr Guerin said they had completed a skills matrix of the type of directors needed to give AgCarE the best chance of success.
He said board directors needed to have "a deep knowledge of the natural capital markets" so they would be looking for people with international experience.
