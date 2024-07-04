Queensland Country Life
Home/News

Four arrested in Charleville drug operation

July 4 2024 - 3:15pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Four arrested in Charleville drug operation
Four arrested in Charleville drug operation

Detectives from Charleville's Criminal Investigation Branch have charged four people and seized drugs following the closure of Operation Victor Custody in south west Queensland.

Subscribe now for unlimited access to all our agricultural news across the nation

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of This Week's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.