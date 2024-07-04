Four arrested in Charleville drug operation

Detectives from Charleville's Criminal Investigation Branch have charged four people and seized drugs following the closure of Operation Victor Custody in south west Queensland.
Police executed around 20 search warrants throughout the Charleville area during the 18 month operation, which targeted the trafficking of methylamphetamine and cannabis.
Two men and two women were arrested earlier this week following a raid at a King Street property and the intercept of a vehicle on the Warrego Highway.
It will be alleged a quantity of drugs, cash and drug utensils were located at the King Street property on July 1.
Police will further allege a quantity of drugs and scales were located concealed in a vehicle, after it was intercepted on the Warrego Highway on July 3.
A 63-year-old Charleville man has been charged with 15 counts of supplying dangerous drugs, nine counts of possession of dangerous drugs, two counts of trafficking dangerous drugs and one count of unlawful possession of a category B weapon, a rifle.
A 63-year-old Charleville woman has been charged with six counts of possession of dangerous drugs, three counts of supplying of dangerous drugs, and two counts of trafficking dangerous drugs.
A 38-year-old Charleville woman has been charged with 16 counts of supplying dangerous drugs, four counts of possession of dangerous drugs, and two counts of trafficking dangerous drugs.
A 40-year-old Charleville man has been charged with seven counts of supplying dangerous drugs and two counts of trafficking dangerous drugs. He is due to appear before Charleville Magistrates Court on August 6.
The other three people were due to appear before Charleville Magistrates Courts today, July 4.
A 33-year-old man from Richlands was also arrested as a result of Operation Victor Custody. He was charged by Acacia Ridge Criminal Investigation Branch on July 1, for possession of dangerous drugs and possession of proceeds.
He is due before the Richlands Magistrates Court on July 26.
Detective Chief Inspector Garry Watts said the operation has brought significant charges over the 18 months.
"Operation Victor Custody has seen detectives infiltrate a long-standing drug distribution syndicate across the Charleville region and has removed harmful drugs from our streets," Detective Chief Inspector Watts said.
"These substances destroy lives, and their removal has a positive effect not only on innocent and vulnerable members of the public, but also on our health system due to a reduction in drug-induced violence, overdoses and other long-term consequences.
"Illicit drugs have no place in our community and can have a devastating effect on a small rural community such as Charleville. The police will continue to do all we can to target these criminal syndicates and keep the community safe."
