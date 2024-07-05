Queensland Country Life
Home/Agribusiness

Producers want cohesion in future renewable talks

Helen Walker
By Helen Walker
July 5 2024 - 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Clockwise from top left: Angus Shaw, Victoria, Sarah Fea, Toowoomba, Nikki Thompson, Wallumbilla, Brendon Taylor, Warra, Robert Leather, Banana, and Stuart Leahy, North Burnett, at the National Renewables in Agriculture Conference and Expo. Pictures: Helen Walker
Clockwise from top left: Angus Shaw, Victoria, Sarah Fea, Toowoomba, Nikki Thompson, Wallumbilla, Brendon Taylor, Warra, Robert Leather, Banana, and Stuart Leahy, North Burnett, at the National Renewables in Agriculture Conference and Expo. Pictures: Helen Walker

The division between host farmers of renewable energy projects and their neighbours is an issue that needs to be amended, according to producers at a national renewables conference held in Queensland for the first time.

Subscribe now for unlimited access to all our agricultural news across the nation

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of This Week's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Helen Walker

Helen Walker

Journalist

Journalist for Queensland Country Life at Rockhampton.

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.