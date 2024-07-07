Queensland Country Life
Home/News

'Blue chip' properties in demand as rural market continues to boom

Mark Phelps
By Mark Phelps
July 8 2024 - 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
FarmBuy Real Estate
The rural property market continues to boom with "blue chip" properties continuing to attract significant interest and deliver record prices. Picture supplied
The rural property market continues to boom with "blue chip" properties continuing to attract significant interest and deliver record prices. Picture supplied

The rural property market continues to boom with "blue chip" properties continuing to attract significant interest and deliver record prices.

Subscribe now for unlimited access to all our agricultural news across the nation

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of This Week's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mark Phelps

Mark Phelps

Journalist

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.