A 59-year-old Gympie man has died following a multi-vehicle crash on the Bruce Highway

A 59-year-old Gympie man has died as a result of a multi vehicle accident, south of Maryborough, which closed the Bruce Highway in both directions for hours.
At 5.15pm, the highway was still closed in both directions.
The accident near Bauple, close to Stratford Rd, on the Bruce Highway was called in to emergency services at 12.30 pm.
The accident involved a truck, a car and a third vehicle which lost a tyre.
A second person, a Sunshine Coast man, who was travelling in the truck, has been transported in a stable condition to Gladstone Hospital.
Police media said the forensic crash unit was investigating following a fatal three-vehicle traffic crash, but initial investigations indicate that at approximately 12.20 pm, a utility towing a caravan was travelling north along the Bruce Highway when a tyre dislodged and struck a truck, travelling in the opposite direction.
The truck then hit a third vehicle, another utility, which was travelling north behind the caravan.
The driver of the third vehicle was the 59-year-old Gympie man, who was pronounced deceased at the scene.
Last Thursday afternoon, the Bruce Highway was closed at Takilberan, west of Bundaberg, for several hours after a multi-vehicle crash. On that occasion, the crash which occurred around 3.30 pm involved a semi-trailer and a 4WD.
On June 10, the Bruce Highway was again closed after a three vehicle crash around 12.30 pm near Benaraby, near the Tannum Sands Rd. In that incident, a man suffering from head, chest and leg injuries was flown by rescue helicopter to hospital in a "serious but stable" condition.
