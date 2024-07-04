Man has life threatening injuries from crash on the Bruce Highway which is still closed at 3.30 pm

A man has suffered life-threatening injuries as a result of a two vehicle accident, south of Maryborough, which has closed the Bruce Highway in both directions.
At 3.30pm, the highway was still closed in both directions.
The accident near Bauple, close to Stratford Rd, on the Bruce Highway was called in to emergency services at 12.30 pm.
The accident involves a truck and a car.
A second person, who was travelling in the truck, has been transported in a stable condition to Gladstone Hospital.
Police have advised motorists to avoid the area or expect long delays.
Last Thursday afternoon, the Bruce Highway was closed at Takilberan, west of Bundaberg, for several hours after a multi-vehicle crash.
On that occasion, the crash around 3.30 pm involved a semi-trailer and a 4WD.
On June 10, the Bruce Highway was again closed after a three vehicle crash around 12.30 pm near Benaraby, near the Tannum Sands Rd.
In that incident, a man suffering from head, chest and leg injuries was flown by rescue helicopter to hospital in a "serious but stable" condition.
