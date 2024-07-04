Kirkcaldy Kelpie dispersal sale draws interest from interstate and UK buyers

The Austins' Working Kelpies of Kirkcaldy have marked the end of an era with their recent stud dispersal sale, drawing buyer interest from interstate and the UK.
The 'Calling Time' Working Kelpies of Kirkcaldy Dispersal Sale comes as one of the nation's foremost Kelpie breeders and trainers, Peter and Kate Austin, shift more of their time and focus onto their Avocado orchard.
The sale provided a golden and rare opportunity to secure young dogs from proven bloodlines over generations and fully trained on sheep, cattle and goats.
As of Sunday, 19 dogs had sold via AuctionsPlus, over a period from June 26 to 30, for a top price of $12,000 for two bitches, and an average sale price of $6500.
Strong competition from cattle producers saw a number of dogs sell into central Queensland, including one of the top priced dogs, lot 6, Kirkcaldy Dream, selling for $12,000 to a buyer at Gayndah.
Half of the sale catalogue sold into western NSW and Victoria, including lot 14, Kirkcaldy Meg, selling for an equal top price of $12,000 to a property owner at Wilcannia.
Hartwig & Bliss Livestock agent Hayden King said the dispersal sale saw some excellent results with top bidding at $12,000 for the bitches, and a top of $7000 for the dogs.
"A highly successful sale with over 1200 registered bidders and 10,000+ catalogue views prior to the sale through AuctionsPlus," Mr Kind said.
"We are very thankful to have been entrusted with this sale by the Austin family, who looks to retirement after 48 years in their dog breeding operation and we wish them all the very best."
Peter and his wife Kate announced the dispersal of their Kelpie stud, Working Kelpies of Kirkcaldy, based at Blackbutt, Queensland, in early June, offering 22 working/breeding dogs and bitches along with the business and domain names.
The dispersal represented a rare opportunity to purchase top Kelpie genetics from a stud which has a history of 48 years of selling dogs throughout Australia and to Japan, USA, Canada, and Mexico.
"There are few, if any, Kelpie studs today that can claim almost 50 years of breeding with the same genetic pool. This pool has developed over the years allowing many dominant traits to continue," Mr Austin said.
"The ongoing traits of the foundation sire Rockybar Ripper is one example. He was a big strong dog with excellent nature and temperament, and a natural working ability in almost any situation and livestock.
"These traits have been handed down to Kirkcaldy Doc, the grand sire of many of the dogs in the dispersal, giving buyers the opportunity to acquire a dog from these proven bloodlines. All the good young bitches listed in the dispersal go back to Rockybar Ripper on the dam side.
The Austins hadn't offered any young dogs for sale over the last 12 months in preparation for this dispersal.
"The dogs catalogued were all aged from 14 months to four years, with many lots displaying very smart foot work, a big searching cast and are clean about their work," Mr Austin said.
"Kirkcaldy Dream (Kirkcaldy Doc x Kirkcaldy Jess), is a red and tan bitch displaying exceptional natural working ability, a calm temperament, medium eye, good cover and classy footwork.
"Kirkcaldy Meg (Kirkcaldy Butch x Kirkcaldy Gabby) was another outstanding lot who will make a great worker and breeding bitch for the discerning buyer. She has a big wide searching cast and great holding ability with classic footwork that comes with this breeding. Her dam has a proven record as a brood bitch of high-quality natural workers."
Following post sale negotiations, Kirkcaldy Steel, a 14-month-old blue and tan bitch, was secured by UK buyer at Doreset in southwest England.
"The buyer made an enquiry before the auction," Mr Austin said.
"As freight costs are high to cart dogs into the UK, we have just been sorting a reasonable price.
"I'd never sold a working dog into the UK before."
Mr Austin believes the fundamental characteristics in working dogs are a faultless nature and temperament, sound conformation, high fidelity and concentration, a strong desire to cast or head stock, shepherding and holding ability, willing compliance and an untiring stamina.
He has aimed to breed versatile dogs for every day station work on all classes of stock using their natural instinct.
"We are looking for early starters but in saying that some of the better paddock dogs will start later. I like dogs with tails down, ability to concentrate and stick at the job," he said.
"We pay a lot of attention to carefully matching a dog with a person's requirements. No matter what age you get a dog, the handler must bond with them, then start them on small mobs of livestock to develop that working bond.
"In the last 14 years we have sold 750 dogs alone and more than 2000 dogs over 48 years. The sires we have used have been genuine, consistent workers and their progeny have bred on."
All of the Kelpies offered in the dispersal had Kirkcaldy Marco bloodlines, a sire who became known for his working demonstrations at agricultural field days nation-wide.
Working Kelpies of Kirkcaldy was established in 1976 when well-bred Kelpies became vital for Peter's work on a large Victorian sheep and cattle station.
Peter and Kate purchased Glenville Tammy (Port Patrick Taj x Glenville Jean) and Wyreema Jillie (Wyreema Sweeney x Wyvelloe Pattie) as their foundation dams.
Rockybar Ripper was purchased for $1000 in 1977 as an eight-year-old proven worker, trial dog and sire.
In four years, he sired over 100 pups for the stud and was known for his huge searching cast over a big distance with an excellent lift and draw, great cover, medium eye and excellent temperament.
Peter and Kate travelled widely to learn from the master breeders of Frank Scanlon, Bill Prendergast, Les Tarrant, Bert Bromham, Mike Donelan and Gordon McMaster.
The couple pioneered dog auctions in Australia, holding the first major auction sale of Kelpie sheep dogs in 1982 at Mortlake with 48 dogs selling under the hammer to five states.
The stud had a nucleus of about 10 breeding bitches and four sires, producing 75 to 100 pups a year.
They were grouped into four main families which are genetically similar.
Over the years, Peter and Kate have given working dog demonstrations at sheep shows, agricultural field days around Australia, an international congress, agricultural colleges, and helped coordinate the National Kelpie Trial at Mortlake.
