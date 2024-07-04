Queensland Country Life
Home/News

Workers face uncertain future as CQ mine fire continues

By Laine Clark
July 4 2024 - 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A fire still burning at Queensland's largest underground coal mine could shut the site for months. (Kelly Barnes/AAP PHOTOS)
A fire still burning at Queensland's largest underground coal mine could shut the site for months. (Kelly Barnes/AAP PHOTOS)

Workers facing an uncertain future after an underground coal mine fire erupted have been told they will continue to be paid for another couple of weeks.

Subscribe now for unlimited access to all our agricultural news across the nation

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of This Week's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.