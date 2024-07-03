Data drives interstate interest at ALC bull sale

BUYERS from as far away as Broome, WA, turned out to the 2024 ALC Brahman sale chasing moderate-framed bulls with fast growth and 40 years worth of estimated breeding value assurance.
Nebo producer Alf Collins, Gundaroo Station, said the July 3 sale saw a 100 per cent clearance rate of his 98 commercial Brahman bulls, averaging $7071.
"For us it's a really good result. I'm very happy," he said.
"There are not many other people who offer as much data behind the bulls as we do."
The top priced bull, 23-6453, went to Michael and Hannah Crisp, Lorraine Pastoral Company, Cloncurry for $16,000.
Also selling for $16,000 was bull 23-6259, which went to Holly Stevens, Cremona, Julia Creek.
Mr Collins said buyers had surveyed the catalogue online to see the data behind each grass-fed beast before getting up close and personal at the south Nebo property.
According to him, the increased demand for EBV and Breedplan data was evident across his clientele.
"This herd came out of a family partnership. It was the first Brahman herd to use Breedplan by many years ... [and] that's why our clientele have come here in the first place ... for the data," he said.
"The data tells them what they can't see. As cattlemen ... we look at muscling, temperament, structural soundness ... [but] fertility is a huge factor and we can't see that just by looking at the bull."
While scrotal measurements are taken into account, Mr Collins said the Breedplan data reveals how many progenies the bull's dam produced, the first age she had a calf and the calving interval.
"Throwing that into an EBV, the Breedplan will take out the environmental factor and just deal with genetics. It gives buyers confidence," he said.
"They pick a bull they like, the phenotypic traits and look behind the genetics of that bull ... [to] see if the bull has a high probability of delivering what they're looking for inn the traits they can't see such as fertility, carcase and those sort of things."
Mr Collins said the bulls were in the top 5-10 per cent for Brahman fertility - which is where 70 per cent of profitability stems from.
Twenty pc of the key traits Mr Collins has found to drive profit are growth rates.
Forty-five pc of the bulls came from two-year-old calving dams.
This year, Gundaroo's two-year-old calving females are running at 65pc wet re-breed, despite a lack of rain during the joining period.
Despite the positive result - matching last year's clearance rate - Mr Collins said the average sale price was slightly back on last year, reflective of the current cattle market.
Buyers turned out from Broome, the Gulf of Carpentaria, Taroom and the north west.
In 2023, the stud sold all 108 bulls, ranging from $5000 to a top price of $37,000, for a 100 per cent sale clearance and average price of $8150.
