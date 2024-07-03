New livestock agency brand kicks off in Queensland

A Southern Queensland agent is the latest to join a new privately-held brand selling property and livestock.
Known as the Australian Property and Livestock Group, it now has a presence in Warwick, along with Armidale/Guyra; Casino/Kyogle; Tenterfield, NSW.
Warwick-based livestock agent Ben Johnston is a founding partner and started trading under the new banner from July 1.
His business is now known as APLG Warwick.
Mr Johnston, who was previously part of the Ray White Livestock group, said his clients had embraced the new agency network.
"It really is an exciting new venture and we will continue to sell at the cattle and sheep sales weekly at Warwick," he said.
He said the group was founded by like-minded, reputable highly specialised livestock agents located throughout NSW and Queensland.
In May, The Land reported on the APLG group starting in NSW.
The new firm was headed by prior Ray White Rural leader Bruce Birch, with Guyra and Armidale agents Blake O'Reilly and Sam Sewell; Casino and Kyogle agents Andrew Summervillle, Nick Fuller, Josh Sawtell and Isaac Young.
"The concept was born from the idea that we wanted to bring back the 'good old school stock and station agent values," he said.
Mr Johnston moved to Warwick almost six years ago, and is the president of the Warwick Livestock Agents Saleyards Association.
He was part of the negotiations with Southern Downs Regional Council with the current Warwick Saleyards upgrade.
During the negotiations with council, Mr Johnston maintained that the Warwick Livestock agents wanted to see the saleyards remain a good centre for the marketing of livestock, as it draws both sheep and cattle from a large radius.
