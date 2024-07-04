Cow market stronger at Gracemere

Gracemere combined agents yarded a total of 566 head on Wednesday consisting of 322 steers, 203 heifers, 37 cows, two bulls and two cows and calves.
Agents said local rainfall and wet conditions made for reduced yarding after the weaner and feeder sale at the start of this week.
Steers and heifers eased slightly this week, however the cow market was stronger.
Considering the low number of head presented for sale and a mixed yarding of cattle, the market held up reasonably well and held firm on last week, they said.
R Moran, Nagoorin, sold Brahman cross steers for 264 cents a kilogram weighing 358 kilograms to return $946 a head.
C Collins, Yaamba, sold Red Brahman steers for 290c/kg weighing 252kg to return $732.
DC and TL Muscat, Dows Creek, sold No.4 Brangus steers for 330c/kg weighing 244kg to return $807.
J Baccon, Bajool, sold Droughtmaster cows for 256c/kg weighing 610kg to return $1564.
C and H Moretti, Wowan, sold Brahman cross cows for 234c/kg weighing 580kg to return $1358.
