Australia's largest pork producer's strategy for the protein market

The CEO of Australia's largest supplier of pork, SunPork Group, set the stage at the 2024 Dalby Protein Conference with a reflection on the industry's evolution and the ongoing challenges it faces amidst a rapidly evolving landscape.
One of the discussions during the recent conference was the theme of navigating change in the protein industry, reflecting on market dynamics, agricultural supply chains, and the rise of value-added products and niche markets.
Key to setting the stage was Professor Robert van Barneveld, Group CEO and managing director of SunPork Group of Companies, which includes SunPork Farms, SunPork Fresh Foods, Swickers Kingaroy Bacon Factory and SunPork Solutions.
Professor van Barneveld provided a historical perspective on the history of SunPork Group, from managing 1250 sows producing 500 pigs per week 30 years ago, to now overseeing more than 52,000 sows and annually producing over 90 million kilograms of pork.
"Change happens pretty often. If I think about my own journey, I started working in the pork industry in 1990 and at that time, the average herd size in Australia was 200 sows," Professor van Barneveld said.
"I've certainly seen lots and lots of change and we operate in a very dynamic environment today.
"As protein producers, there are lots and lots of things that we have to think about that are driving change in the way we do business."
Professor van Barneveld highlighted the increasing cost of production for pork producers in today's age and how demand for protein is increasing.
"Just the cost of infrastructure, utilities and wages has gone up," he said.
"It used to cost $25 million to build a Faraday finished piggery to produce 1000 pigs a week.
"We produce around 20,000 a week, it now costs about 40 million.
"So getting a return on that infrastructure is becoming more and more difficult."
He highlighted the critical issue of accommodating pigs, while meeting evolving welfare standards and environmental expectations.
"From regulatory scrutiny on housing systems to the complexities of greenhouse gas commitments and misinformation propagated through social media, the landscape has become increasingly demanding," he said.
"We had a Victorian inquiry into pig welfare recently and the senator who was the chair of that inquiry, with a straight face, asked us why, when we need to clip a tale of a piglet, we don't take it to the vet.
"We clip about 1.1 million piglets a year by the way, that's a lot of vet visits, but it really is a bit of a challenge when that's the base from which we have to try and justify how we were doing our job.
"We know space is our first limiting factor and that's where people are starting to attack us.
"The industry faces scrutiny not only from regulatory bodies but also from increasingly animal activists, concerned with animal welfare and environmental impact."
Professor van Barneveld pointed out the impact of avian influenza on trade restrictions.
"Moreover, global dynamics such as international trade tensions and climate change-induced disease outbreaks further complicate our operations," he said.
"Incidence of human disease outbreaks and certainly animal disease outbreaks, will become more frequent.
"We've now got avian influenza to deal with. It's in chickens, but it affects pigs as well.
"Trading offal into countries like Vietnam and access to meat and bones meals and stuff like that are all affected by the fact bird infuenza is here.
"With climate change, we're going to see a lot more emergence of diseases we've never thought about before.
"International conflicts and tensions will impact the way we do business. My understanding is the average ship in the world is spending four to five days extra on the water and as a result, container shortages are kind of worse than they were when we had Covid."
"They have direct impacts on our capacity to do business and we have to work out how we deal with it in the future."
Compliance with carbon counting requirements looms large, with SunPork preparing for stringent auditing of its carbon footprint by 2026.
"From SunPorks' point of view, this is probably an area where we've been slow to commit in terms of what we will do, largely because we want to make sure if we say we're going to do it, we can do it," Professor van Barneveld said.
"We don't necessarily agree with all the calculations and methodologies around coming up with those baselines, so we want to make sure we're perfectly okay with that before we make a commitment.
"With compliance requirements, we do need to comply but it's getting tough. SunPork is a large emitter and as a result, we'll be subject to carbon counting requirements from 2026.
"We're a large emitter, but we're small proportionately compared to what we produce."
Reflecting on the future, Professor van Barneveld highlighted the importance of strategic foresight and market flexibility.
"We've been agile, we're flexible, and we look ahead all the time," he said.
"We've always got to bring ourselves back to basics and understand why pork is the most consumed meat in the world.
"It's because pigs can turn excess grain or waste food streams into high value protein and fat.
"We know our key markets intimately and work to maintain market access and have a very good understanding of those market dynamics.
"So I think, in terms of navigating change, all of those things have put us in a good space, but we've got to be careful about just not jumping on bandwagons and changing for change's sake."
