Theodore celebrates 100 years

One hundred years ago the lights of Theodore were turned on for the first time and last weekend the town lit up once again.
Locals and visitors came together for three days of festivities celebrating the town's 100th anniversary, which also marked Queensland Ambulance Service and Theodore State High School centenaries.
Centenary organiser Ann Chater said the celebrations surpassed her expectations.
"I think we would have had close to 1000 people here for the weekend," she said.
"The hotel was completely booked out, over 90 caravans were booked into the showgrounds and almost every house had extra family and friends staying with them over the weekend.
"The reason that it worked so well is because of the people that came and made the most of it.
"I saw lots of hugging, crying and laughing where people had caught up after so many years.
"I think the connections that have been made and remade from the weekend were quite heartwarming."
Stephen Theodore, the great-nephew of the town's namesake, was in attendance.
"This whole town was Edward Theodore's vision, which was to make a modern market garden," she said.
The weekend kicked off on Friday night with a dance hosted by the show society, called 'Dancing Under the Lights of Theodore'.
The street parade featured representatives of sporting and medical groups, old tractors, modern cotton pickers and even stud cattle paraded down the main street.
The celebrations concluded with a farewell gathering at Junction Park, which included a 100 kilometre relay event where teams each ran a one kilometre leg representing a year from the last century.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.