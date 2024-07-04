Light feeder steers make 308c/$1071 at Silverdale

Hayes and Co yarded 144 head at Silverdale sale on Wednesday.
Limousin cross medium cows from DC Harsant sold for 215 cents a kilogram or $1310 a head.
LJ Tyrrel sold Murray Grey heavy cows for 190c/kg or $1560. They also sold Limousin cross cows for 218c/kg or $1365.
G and R Webster sold Santa bulls for 225c/kg or $1845 and Santa full mouth ox for 276c/kg or $2007.
Limousin cross light feeder steers from The Kruger Family Trust sold for 308c/kg or $1071.
S and C Ward sold Charolais cross light feeder steers for 307c/kg or $1093.
L and D Klibbe sold Droughtmaster yearling mickeys for 259c/kg or $712. They also sold Droughtmaster weaner heifers for 210c/kg or $568.
Santa feeder heifers from J Salerno sold for 221c/kg or $752.
JT Radke sold Angus weaner steers for 291c/kg or $790.
