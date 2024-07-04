Southern processors push up cow prices at Dalby

The number of stock penned at Dalby on Wednesday increased by 356 head to 3250.
The regular export buyers were in attendance and not all were operating. However, an increased number of southern processors were present and active in the market and purchased the vast majority of the cows.
A good panel of feeder buyers and restockers were also in attendance and operating.
The better end of the light weight yearling steers and heifers returning to the paddock improved in price by 10 cents a kilogram to 18c/kg while secondary lines struggled to attract competition.
Yearling steers and heifers to feed sold to a market 6-12c/kg and up to 20c/kg dearer. However cows received the largest gains pushed on by the southern processors and averaged 30-40c/kg dearer.
Light weight yearling steers returning to the paddock made to 368c/kg to average 328c/kg. Yearling steers under 330 kilograms to restockers made to 402c/kg to average 379c/kg.
Yearling steers to feed for the domestic market made to 380c/kg and averaged from 335-359c/kg. Heavy weight yearling steers to feed sold to 342c/kg with an average of 324c/kg.
Light weight yearling heifers made to an isolated 288c/kg with most sales at 255c/kg. Medium weight yearling heifers to feed made to 324c/kg to average from 266-287c/kg. Heavy weight yearling heifers to feed averaged 297c/kg and sold to 324c/kg.
Bullocks made to 325c/kg and averaged 314c/kg.
Medium weight 2 score cows averaged 220c/kg and made to 231c/kg.
Heavy weight 3 score cows averaged 247c/kg and made to 259c/kg. The best of the heavy weight cows made to a top of 282c/kg a good sample at 260c/kg.
Heavy weight bulls made to 271c/kg.
- MLA
