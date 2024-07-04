Queensland Country Life
Home/News

Impressive Moruya Feedlot to be sold as part of a succession plan

Mark Phelps
By Mark Phelps
July 4 2024 - 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
FarmBuy Real Estate
Impressive Moruya Feedlot to be sold as part of a succession plan
Impressive Moruya Feedlot to be sold as part of a succession plan

The Cook family's impressive Goondiwindi region Moruya Feedlot has hit the market to be sold as part of a succession plan.

Subscribe now for unlimited access to all our agricultural news across the nation

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of This Week's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mark Phelps

Mark Phelps

Journalist

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.