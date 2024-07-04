EOI extended on large scale cattle and carbon operation Coralie

The closing date for expressions of interest has been extended on the large scale Northern Gulf of Carpentaria 71,600 hectare (176,927 acre) cattle and carbon operation Coralie.
Marketing agent Chris Holgar from JLL Agribusiness, said the extension from July 18 to August 2 reflected the high level of interest in the operation.
"We're giving all the interested parties more time to assess the opportunity," Mr Holgar said.
Located 70km north east of Croydon and 100km north west of Normanton, the leasehold property has an estimated carrying capacity of 6000 adult cattle equivalents has been expertly developed during the past five years.
Coralie is being offered by Upscale Funds Management run by Ronald Thompson and Rob Hart and also has a substantial carbon project.
An estimated 233,900 Australian Carbon Credit Units are expected to be generated during the life of the project, which is operated in conjunction with the local Tagalaka People.
Coralie has undergone a large-scale capital works program, including the construction of 20 new dams, more than 33km of new fencing and the introduction of seca stylo and verano legumes.
Operationally, the Brahman/Charbray cattle are grazed across the 40,000ha northern portion of the property during the wet season.
They are then progressively transitioned onto the 30,000ha of fresh pasture on shallow flood-out coolabah areas over two muster rounds.
The 16 main paddocks are supported by holding paddocks and a centrally located, well equipped, cattle handling facility.
The permanent and portable panel cattle yards feature a seven way draft, crush/head bail with scales, branding cradle and weaner yards.
The very well watered property now has 63 dams and 20 bores, creating a 2km radius for livestock and greater access to previously under-utilised pasture.
The Belmore and Finch Creek systems also dissect the property, providing an extensive network of semi-permanent waterholes.
Improvements include an air-conditioned four bedroom homestead positioned in an established garden, two four-bedroom demountable accommodation units, and a machinery shed/workshop.
Coralie is being sold through JLL Agribusiness by an expressions of interest process that now closes on August 2.
Contact Chris Holgar, 0411 177 167, Geoff Warriner, 0408 687 880, and Clayton Smith, 0428 878 523, JLL Agribusiness.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.