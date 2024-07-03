Peak bodies fear pocket knife ramifications in new laws

Two of Queensland's peak rural bodies fear a disconnect between lawmakers and rural lifestyles may have serious consequences for licenced firearms owners.
AgForce and the Shooters Union have each spoken out about the Community Safety Bill introduced to parliament in May, saying the firearms and pocket knife-related elements in the bill could potentially make it illegal to carry a pocket knife or multi-tool in public, with the loss of a firearms license a potential result.
AgForce policy and advocacy general manager Michael Allpass said the primary producer peak body was particularly concerned about knife law changes going under the radar, with much of the focus being on firearms.
"Similar to a firearm, the pocket knife is a tool of the trade in agriculture," he said.
"The majority of farmers carry a pocket knife either in their pocket or in a pouch on their leather belt. In fact, many leather belts purchased by farmers have a pouch sewn into the leather strap specifically for a pocket knife.
"Not only is it being carried in a public place but it is in plain view of the general public.
"Clause 40 of the bill states that prohibited items, referring to knives, must not be carried in a public place in such a manner as to be seen."
When contacted, Police Minister Mark Ryan said the matters raised were not based in fact.
"The fact is that people like primary producers and tradespeople for example, can continue to, as they always have been able to, carry tools and knives, and they can do so because they have a reasonable excuse," he said. "That has always been the case and it remains the case."
When that was put to the Shooters Union, along with the suggestion that clause 40 doesn't alter the elements of the offence but just increased the maximum penalty, a spokesperson said Queensland Police Service responses during the bill's consultation period showed their fears were valid.
"They say they won't be using the mechanisms available to them under the bill, but there's nothing to say they won't be used in future," they said.
AgForce's Michael Allpass said the Queensland Police Union submission on the bill stated that "the community has to understand that there is never a good reason to take a knife to a public place".
He said this viewpoint was both a foreshadowing of future police policy as well as being out of touch with reality.
"In agriculture, you never know when a pocket knife is going to come in handy; from cutting required lengths of rope to cutting split hoses, the need for pocket knives is universal no matter one's location," he said.
"It is incumbent on any government to ensure any new legislation proposed will remain relevant and stand the test of time, remembering that how legislation is interpreted today quite likely will be quite different from how it is interpreted in the future."
Shooters Union president Graham Park reiterated the call for the legislation to be subjected to a proper community consultation program, even supporting a petition to that effect.
"It's simply too important an issue to ignore," he said.
He said cracking down on pocket knives could result in primary producers losing their gun licences, as weapons offences were an automatic loss of licence scenario, meaning something as commonplace as wearing a multi-tool on a belt while visiting town could potentially cost a jackaroo their job.
