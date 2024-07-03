Gillnet compensation falls well short: seafood industry

The Queensland Seafood Industry Association has welcomed the Queensland government's announcement that more than $7 million in structural adjustment is still available to fishers, skippers and crew for stage 2 of the Future Fishing Taskforce payments, and that eligible people now have an extra four weeks to apply, but say it still falls well short of what's fair and reasonable.
The payments are being made to commercial fishermen impacted by the phase-out of gillnet fishing in the Gulf of Carpentaria, in the Great Barrier Reef, and to those affected by changes to the Great Sandy Marine Park zoning plan.
Commercial fishers without N1, N2 or N4 on their licence who want to surrender their licence or symbols are also eligible for assistance under the package, along with GSMP commercial aquarium fishers and hammerhead shark commercial fishers on Queensland's east coast.
Fisheries Minister Mark Furner said the phasing out of gill nets was a significant part of the Queensland and Australian governments' $185 million joint commitment to further protect the Great Barrier Reef and its world heritage environment, and transition to more environmentally sensitive and sustainable fishing practices.
He said the extension would assist affected fishers, skippers and crew by giving them more time to seek advice and apply, particularly as a new financial year had begun.
"I would emphasise that this will be the last extension for these generous stage 2 payments, which aim to reduce effort in other fisheries in the Great Barrier Reef and the Gulf of Carpentaria by implementing new gillnet-free areas and offering significant incentives to eligible commercial fishers to surrender their licences and symbols," he said.
"Commercial fishers impacted by the new gillnet-free areas will be paid for their loss of income. I'd also encourage commercial fishers to speak with their skippers and crew and encourage them to apply for support payments before 31 July.
"We acknowledge the impacts of these changes on the industry and the contribution of commercial fishers who've already taken up the opportunity to apply for structural adjustment payments, and we remain committed to a sustainable seafood industry in Queensland."
QSIA CEO David Bobberman said any extension to the timeline was appreciated but the package fell well short of what a government media release, saying fishermen would be bought out, promised.
"That didn't happen - they're receiving some remuneration but it's by no means the same as if they'd sold in the open market," he said. "There's no premium for being out of work for quite some time."
Mr Bobberman was scathing of the gillnet buyback part of the plan, saying the government's most recent stupidity was to cap the amount of net a fisherman can receive compensation for.
"They're saying you can't use the net, but keep it out there in the world," he said. "It's like John Howard saying you can't use your guns but you can keep them."
Mr Bobberman said the whole rationale for the phasing out plan was that gillnets were nasty for the environment and they had to be removed from coastal waters.
"It's not illegal for a commercial fisherman to sell a gillnet to a person who doesn't hold a licence," he said.
"They can't use them for fishing, but it's not incumbent on a fisherman to the role of government and ask how they're going to use the net.
"The government should be spending more money to be sure nets are not in circulation."
Non-governmental organisations came in for criticism for not speaking out about this anomaly.
Mr Bobberman said he was appalled that they weren't upset by the government's cap, and apparent happiness for fishermen to do what they liked with their nets.
"They whistled to the government's tune and now they're found wanting," he said.
Stage 2 applications will now close on July 31, while stage 3 remains open until January 30, 2025, for supply chain business diversification grants, gillnet buybacks, and gillnet reel boat refit grants.
Applications can be made via the Queensland Rural and Industry Development Authority, or by calling 1800 623 946.
Free and confidential assistance in completing applications is available from the Rural Financial Counselling Service in southern Queensland or northern Queensland.
