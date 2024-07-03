Queensland Country Life
Gillnet compensation falls well short: seafood industry

Sally Gall
By Sally Gall
Updated July 3 2024 - 6:43pm, first published 6:02pm
Queensland Seafood Industry Association CEO David Bobberman. Picture: Supplied
The Queensland Seafood Industry Association has welcomed the Queensland government's announcement that more than $7 million in structural adjustment is still available to fishers, skippers and crew for stage 2 of the Future Fishing Taskforce payments, and that eligible people now have an extra four weeks to apply, but say it still falls well short of what's fair and reasonable.

Senior journalist - Queensland Country Life/North Queensland Register

Based at Blackall, CW Qld, where I've raised a family, run Merino sheep and beef cattle, and helped develop a region - its history, tourism, education and communications. Get in touch at 0427 575 955 if you've got a story idea for me.

