Wind farm, factory or park - terminology debated at Miles

A challenge for those involved in the renewables energy industry to stop referring to wind turbine developments as farms was the first issue raised when the floor was thrown open for landholders to ask questions at the Queensland Community Renewables Forum at Miles on Wednesday.
Injune landholder and earthmoving business owner Garrey Sellars made the comment, saying they didn't fit the criteria of a farm.
Speaking afterwards, Queensland Renewable Energy Council CEO Katie-Anne Mulder said the term was a global one that had been adopted in Australia.
"You see them referred to as wind factories as well, or hubs, or parks, but the latter terms are usually used when there's more than one type of technology located in the same space," she said.
"The language used is something to take on board, when talking to landholders.
"Maybe there needs to be more thought behind that."
Queensland Farmers Federation CEO Jo Sheppard took a different approach to the issue, saying the definition of a primary producer was on their radar.
"If you are getting income from solar, wind, carbon, even agritourism, there could be Australian Tax Office implications, and for QRIDA grants," she said. "The definition is a live one, and one we need to progress fairly quickly."
The panel session began with a discussion on the key components of trust, which Ms Sheppard said took a long time to build and a moment to disappear.
Her view was that it was important to have your culture on show, also saying it was important for companies to back up their people on the ground, while QREC chief operating officer Andrew Brier broke it down to being consistent and doing what you said you'd do.
Western Downs Regional Council mayor Andrew Smith encouraged developers to engage early with landholders, and their neighbours as well.
"You're going to be in an area for maybe 30 years," he cautioned.
One of the major pieces of feedback QREC has received, around assurances for landholders in the event of a project failing and a company walking away, possibly leaving the landholder with a bill for rehabilitation, was raised.
Mr Brier said discussions on how to manage that were happening with the state government at present.
"There's talk of requiring a bond, but I don't think that's great, because it gets back to the trust issue," he said. "I think a regulation framework is needed."
On the topic of compensation for land being burnt out, in the event a wind turbine caught on fire and set vegetation alight, Mr Brier said neighbouring properties were covered by common law and public liability insurance.
"For a host property, it's more complex," he said.
"With CSG, the presence of a well affected a landholder's public liability and some insurance companies stepped back.
"With renewables, there's a big difference, because it's a commercial arrangement between a proponent and the landholder.
"It's a voluntary agreement, which you should seek advice on."
Another burning question was that of renewables developers being able to clear large tracts of vegetation, when there were so many restrictions on landholders under the Vegetation Management Act.
Mr Brier explained that while resource industries were exempt from the VMA, because their needs were dealt with under the Environmental Planning Act, renewables weren't exempt and had to apply for land clearing permission under the planning framework, and fill out a relevant purposes declaration.
That would be slightly different if there was a material change of use, and Mr Brier said offsets would have to be taken into account as well.
Ms Sheppard said land clearing was often raised with QFF.
"If you're a producer and growing food for export, and your customer has deforestation requirements, you have to put something in place," she said.
Mr Brier told the forum there was a difference between compensation and commercial payments as well, and that agreements should be structured to highlight whether people were seeking compensation or not.
That brought on questions about councils using material change of use provisions and what that would mean for rates for landholders.
Cr Smith said his council had taken the opportunity, from a rates perspective, to make use of material change of use provisions.
"The energy industry pays its way, speaking for Western Downs," he said. "Approximately 47 per cent of our rates income is from the energy industry."
Mr Brier added that because the renewables industry didn't have tenure, material change of use had to be part of the agreement with landholders.
Asked about the process at the end of the project's life, Cr Smith said another material change of use application would have to be made to change a land use description back to rural, a responsibility that sat with the landholder.
"You're a long way from being at that stage," he said.
The panel was also questioned about the multiple owners many renewables projects seemed to have, and how landholders negotiated that aspect.
Mr Brier said there were moves afoot to roll out a fix over the next few months.
Ms Sheppard said the government had to find a way to reduce risk from a farmer's end, saying they were often approached by multiple developers at the one time, and it was hard to know who to deal with and how to ensure they didn't miss an opportunity.
"They might be keen to host infrastructure but then a project doesn't get up," she said. "Some farmers are telling us it's been nine years between discussions to a farm getting built."
