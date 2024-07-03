Steers top at 382c/kg at Roma

A total of 5209 head of cattle were consigned at Roma's store sale on Tuesday.
Weaner steers under 200kg topped at 346 cents a kilogram and averaged 308c/kg, weaner steers 200-280kg reached 382c/kg and averaged 313c/kg, steers 280-330kg reached 382c/kg and averaged 330c/kg, and steers 330-400kg reached 378c/kg and averaged 318c/kg. Feeder steers 400-500kg topped at 338c/kg and averaged 294c/kg.
L Weir, Crowman, Injune, sold Simmental cross steers to 382c/kg, reaching $1301 to average $1161. The Simmental heifers sold to 270c/kg, reaching $690 to average $657.
KS Fien, Crowman, Injune, sold Simmental cross steers to 382c/kg, reaching $1289 to average $1201. The Simmental cross heifers sold to 270c/kg, reaching $759 to average $745.
PJ and ME Brennan, For Far, Mitchell, sold Charolais steers to 368c/kg, reaching $1227 to average $1119. The Charolais heifers sold to 280c/kg, reaching $874 to average $780.
CH Thompson, Creekside, Yuleba, sold Charolais cross steers to 366c/kg, reaching $1074 to average $1074. The Charolais cross heifers sold to 278c/kg, reaching $842 to average $842.
BV Rolfe, Nindinna, Roma, sold Charolais cross steers to 356c/kg, reaching $1584 to average $1405. The Charolais cross heifers sold to 278c/kg, reaching $1119 to average $1081.
RC and SJ Watson, Boothella, Cooladdi, sold Simmental cross steers to 352c/kg, reaching $1348 to average $927.
WJ and CL Glasson, Coopers Ponds, Blackall, sold Santa Gertrudis cross steers to 350c/kg, reaching $1194 to average $1112. The Santa Gertrudis cross cows sold to 257c/kg, reaching $1492 to average $1207.
DA and CBM Twist, Juandah Downs, Mungallala, sold Charolais cross steers to 348c/kg, reaching $1256 to average $1091. The Charolais cross heifers sold to 280c/kg, reaching $1139 to average $973.
DK and CL Perkins, Gleneric, Chinchilla, sold Charolais cross steers to 346c/kg, reaching $1232 to average $1024. The Charolais cross heifers sold to 278c/kg, reaching $996 to average $794.
Lynne Denton, Lorne Downs, Augathella, sold Crossbred steers to 344c/kg, reaching $1243 to average $1048.
Fennell Pastoral, Lambina Station, Marla, sold Charolais steers to 340c/kg, reaching $1304 to average $1016.
Rayner Family Trust, Longreach, sold Angus cross steers to 312c/kg, reaching $1885 to average $1518.
WG Proud and DS Brumpton, Scattering Plains, Roma, sold Santa Gertrudis cross steers to 300c/kg, reaching $1025 to average $1007.
Heifers under 200kg topped at 292c/kg and averaged 245c/kg, heifers 200-280kg topped at 322c/kg and averaged 269c/kg, heifers 280-330kg topped at 294c/kg, averaging 253c/kg, heifers 330-400kg topped at 324c/kg, averaging 235c/kg, and heifers 400-500kg topped at 308c/kg, averaging 269c/kg.
CE and AM Sylvester, Injune, sold Angus heifers to 324c/kg, reaching $1207 to average $1115.
Freeman Pastoral Company, Meeleebee Downs, Wallumbilla, sold Santa Gertrudis cross heifers to 322c/kg, reaching $798 to average $670.
DE and JM Robson, Mount View, Morven, sold Angus cross heifers to 292c/kg, reaching $855 to average $812.
Cows 330-400kg reached 210c/kg and averaged 182c/kg, cows 400-500kg topped at 250c/kg, averaging 203c/kg, cows 500-600kg topped at 265c/kg, averaging 239c/kg, and cows over 600kg topped at 260c/kg, averaging 251c/kg.
Athelstane Pastoral Co, Athelstane Station, Winton, sold Charbray cross cows to 265c/kg, reaching $1540 to average $1387.
R and J Underwood, Pine Hills, Wallumbilla, sold Droughtmaster cows to 260c/kg, reaching $1872 to average $1706.
Graeme Waldron, Stormhill, Longreach, sold Charolais cross cows to 259c/kg, reaching $1626 to average $1312.
Layershire Pty Ltd, Koorandai, Roma, sold Angus cross cows to 250c/kg, reaching $1543 to average $1168.
