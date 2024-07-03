Weaners dominate Emerald yarding

The July feature weaner and feeder cattle sale at Emerald on Tuesday saw a rain reduced yarding of just under 3800 head.
Agents reported the yarding consisted of some good quality local store cattle which attracted buyers from all across the state. There was a limited supply of feeder weight cattle, with weaners dominating the yarding.
Compared to the June feature sale, the only categories to realise a dearer trend were heavier weaner heifers and lighter feeder heifers.
Feeder steers topped at an isolated 322.2 cents a kilogram to average 297c/kg, while weaner steers reached a top of 362.2c/kg and averaged 317c/kg. Feeder heifers reached 264.2c/kg to average around the 250c/kg mark while weaner heifers reached an isolated top of 290.2c/kg to average 239c/kg.
It was overall a healthy result considering the wet and cold conditions and current market conditions, agents said.
Fred Spannagle, Ridgeview, Yamala, sold Charolais cross weaner steers weighing 355kg which made 323.2c/kg to return $1149.
Micheal Hoch, Vinabel, Alpha, sold Angus weaner steers weighing 320kg which made 336.2c/kg to return $1075.
Gabe Hoch, Saltbush, Alpha, sold Charolais cross weaner steers weighing 243kg which made 350.2c/kg to return $852.
Spelta Pastoral, Bella Vista, Yamala, sold Simmental cross weaner heifers weighing 293kg which made 261.2c/kg to return $766.
