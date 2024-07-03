Unrest and uncertainty follows sheep live-ex ban

A western Queensland sheep producer believes there are already knock on effects occurring from the live sheep export ban with more sheep coming from WA into Victoria and NSW.
Louise Martin, Macfarlane, Tambo, said these were markets that Queensland traditionally sells its surplus sheep into, with her property's surplus merino wethers often going into NSW.
"It's tough to sell surplus sheep at the moment for the right price."
Mrs Martin said she was concerned prices would be pushed down further as more sheep came on to the market.
"Regardless of overall movements of sheep, it (the ban) just puts a lot of hesitancy into the market," she said.
"There's a lot of unrest and uncertainty because who knows what's going to happen next."
Mrs Martin said the ban impacted all of Australia's sheep industry and there was concern about which industry might be targeted next.
"Decisions are being made on politics and not the facts of the matter," she said.
"It's really disappointing that the politicians are using primary producers as political footballs. It just makes me very sad that whether you're in sheep and wool or cattle, we're just being used as political footballs, it's terrible."
Karen Huskisson, Wattle Downs, the Gums, said there was always knock on effects when changes were made in agriculture.
"We saw the knock on effects when they banned (the live export of) cattle to Indonesia...those cattle had to go somewhere and it's the same with the sheep, they've got to go somewhere," she said.
"Unfortunately, for some of the producers in Western Australia that was their whole income and the rug has been pulled out from under them."
A merino wool and prime lamb producer, Mrs Huskisson said she was sure the ban would impact all sheep operations in some form on the eastern seaboard.
"Whether it's the price of lamb, whether the surplus sheep from WA come over to the eastern side, we can't anticipate what those producers will need to do (in WA) to make a living and what directions they're going to take," she said.
"But it's going to impact the industry right across the board - all those sheep are shorn, there's the loss of wool, all those services to the sheep industry will be lost as well and unfortunately...there's going to be so much impact in various degrees."
Mrs Huskisson agreed the ban which was supposedly introduced because of concerns about animal welfare could now create another animal welfare issue if those surplus sheep do not find another market.
She also questioned whether politicians would turn a blind eye to the animal welfare issues that would now occur in the international live sheep trade to the Middle East as a result of countries without animal welfare standards filling the void left by Australia.
