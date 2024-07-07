Succession: seats needed at the table to cut the cake

The word succession instantly makes me think of a cake. Each slice is cut in an attempt to be of equal proportion, but there is always someone who will end up with the biggest and smallest piece. Some might say that's just the way the cookie crumbles.
Perhaps the way those pieces are distributed is decided on who has contributed to the ingredients of that cake, who has assisted in baking it, decorating it, who is there to simply enjoy their slice, and who doesn't want a piece at all.
We hear the topic of succession brought up time and time again, and yet it can remain the elephant in the room.
It is easy to put conversations around succession planning on the back burner when children are young, but there is also a certain danger with this.
For those who are privileged to grow up on the land, there can be unspoken expectations and attachments that foster.
When hesitating until it is absolutely necessary, the reception of these conversations can be prickly at the very least. At the very worst, division of assets can result in division of family bonds.
There are frameworks, resources and organisations out there to assist in making it a smooth road for all involved, but it is the emotional investment of each party that is the hardest to detach.
If succession planning became a part of dinner table conversation early on, then perhaps the heartaches can be avoided.
Children need to be just as aware of the looming circumstances as parents in order to make educated and thorough decisions.
It's not just a legacy or the continuance of a business that lies in the balance, it's also the future of everyone involved. A decision that weighs heavy on most.
It comes down to the fundamentals of communication. Two-way symmetrical communication is essential from both parties - the ones making the decision and the ones who will be impacted by it.
This is created through open dialogue where all participants are equally as likely to influence one another, change opinions and come to a decision that will benefit all.
Yes, the end result may not be equal, but typically it will be fair and just. At the end of the day, there is no easy road or shortcut, but it's a tough conversation that needs to be brought to the table sooner rather than later.
Provide a seat at the table to talk about the cake before you cut it.
- Isabella Hanson, QCL Showgirl 2023
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.