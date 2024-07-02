Emerald's century-old pub gets a makeover

In a bid to preserve its historic charm while injecting modern appeal, a century-old watering hole in central Queensland has undergone a total revamp.
What was once The Irish Village Emerald hotel has now become The Outback Tavern & Steakhouse, thanks to the efforts of Neale and Vicki Parry, alongside its new owner.
Neale Parry, speaking passionately about the project, highlighted the extensive renovations undertaken to bring the pub up to contemporary standards.
"We've invested thousands of dollars back into the building for renovations," Mr Parry said.
"In the end, it's going to look good."
The renovation journey, which commenced in February earlier this year and spanned over four to five months, included a total renovation of the building.
"We've basically had to redo the whole kitchen. We've had to repaint, redo all the electrics, install new speaker systems, alarm systems, and fire systems," Mr Parry said.
Reflecting on their motivation for the transformation, Parry expressed regret at not achieving their vision earlier when they owned the building over a decade ago.
"When Vicki and I purchased the pub over a decade ago, we wanted to make it an iconic, outback watering hole. We ended up not doing it, which I regret now," he said.
However, with this new opportunity, Mr Parry shared his optimism about opening the business up again.
"We felt obligated to the new owner to have a good business in this building and I thought, well, this is our chance," he said.
Mr Parry said Vicki's meticulous eye for detail and collaboration with local designers were crucial in infusing the venue with a warm, welcoming ambience.
He described the addition of sunset orange painted walls and the retention of historic horse tie rails outside as particularly satisfying personal touches.
Once finished, Mr Parry said the Outback Tavern & Steakhouse aims to offer more than just a dining experience
"We want diners to smile when they enter the steakhouse, get greeted with a warm welcome, and experience good old-fashioned country service," Mr Parry said.
The venue plans to host live country rock music events but without the nightclub scene like previous years, aiming for a relaxed yet vibrant country-style atmosphere.
Despite residing primarily in Brisbane now, the Parrys' deep-rooted connection to Emerald and central Queensland remains evident.
"We live in Brisbane now. My business interests are in Emerald, and I'm still here a lot of the time," Mr Parry said.
The Outback Tavern & Steakhouse will predominantly feature beef-oriented dishes, with an emphasis on locally sourced ingredients.
"Being a local business, we've tried to support local business in the renovations, and most of the cutlery and fresh meat will be sourced locally," Mr Parry said.
"We'll also be offering a 1.5 kilogram monster steak as well as a 900g Tomahawk steak.
"We've got variations down to the 250g ramps, so there's a good selection, with on site homemade sauces."
As the pub prepares for its grand reopening later this week, the Parrys said anticipation among locals was assuring.
"I've been in this town 30 plus years, and I've never seen the anticipation of any business opening ever," Mr Parry said.
With its rich history dating back over 110 years and a fresh new look, the Parrys hope The Outback Tavern & Steakhouse will become an iconic destination in Queensland, embodying the spirit of outback hospitality.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.