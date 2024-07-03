Demand for restocker cattle at Moreton

Agents Boyd O'Brien Bartholomew reported a larger yarding of 602 head of cattle at Moreton sale on Tuesday.
Quality restocker cattle lifted by 20-30 cents a kilogram, they said. Store cows were in demand and lifted by similar rates. Export cows and heavy steers remained firm on last week's market.
Pens of weaner heifers and steers were said to have improved the most, with strong competition from local and travelled buyers.
Angus cross weaner heifers from K and J Horrex sold for 249.2c/kg to come in at $713. M Cahill sold Shorthorn weaner steers at 293.2c/kg with an outcome of $770.
Charolais feeder heifers from Sticklen and Lau made 271.2c/kg with a result of $1146. Droughtmaster pasture heifers from D Marshall sold for 269.2c/kg or $1332.
Charbray cross 4 tooth heifers from M Dennehy sold for 255.2c/kg to realise $1327. Santa cross 6 tooth heifers from R Billiau made 253.2c/kg with an outcome of $1436.
Clark Pastoral sold Charbray cross 6 tooth ox at 261.2c/kg with a result of $1795. Droughtmaster medium cows from D Marshall made 200.2c/kg or $1298.
Hartensteins sold Droughtmaster cross heavy cows for 211.2c/kg to return $1452. Two Tons Stock and Plant sold Droughtmaster heavy cows for 213.2c/kg or $1577.
Pens of Droughtmaster cross heavy cows from J and G Shallcross sold at 215.2c/kg returning $1250. Carseldine and Co sold Charbray heavy bulls for 231.2c/kg with return of $1965.
Droughtmaster heavy bulls from San Ed Cattle Co came in at 223.2c/kg with an outcome of $1472.
