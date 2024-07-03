Market for quality young cattle dearer at Gympie

Charbray steers from Woolooga made 306c/kg, $1219 and $1194. Brangus steers from Tansey sold for 310c/kg ($1151 and $1150). Charbray weaner steers from Wonga sold for 378c/kg ($845 and $715). Charbray steers from Glastonbury made 382c/kg ($926). Santa steers from Manumbar sold for 365c/kg to return $1006 and $871. Quality Charbray steers from Moradian West sold for 368c/kg ($1021), while the Droughtmaster cross steers made 366c/kg ($997) and 355c/kg ($935). Generally better weaner steers sold from 320c/kg to 380c/kg, while Brahman cross types sold from 240-272c/kg.