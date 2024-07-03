Market for quality young cattle dearer at Gympie

Sullivan Livestock yarded 1427 cattle at their fortnightly Gympie cattle sale on Monday where the market for quality young cattle was dearer while all other descriptions were firm.
Cattle were drawn from Childers, Bundaberg, Maryborough, Brooweena, Kilkivan, Woolooga, Maleny, Kenilworth, Eumundi and all local areas.
Heavy Limo cross feeder steers from Kin Kin topped at 316 cents a kilogram ($1396) and Droughtmaster steers from Miva made 310c/kg for return $1252 and $1246.
Charbray steers from Woolooga made 306c/kg, $1219 and $1194. Brangus steers from Tansey sold for 310c/kg ($1151 and $1150). Charbray weaner steers from Wonga sold for 378c/kg ($845 and $715). Charbray steers from Glastonbury made 382c/kg ($926). Santa steers from Manumbar sold for 365c/kg to return $1006 and $871. Quality Charbray steers from Moradian West sold for 368c/kg ($1021), while the Droughtmaster cross steers made 366c/kg ($997) and 355c/kg ($935). Generally better weaner steers sold from 320c/kg to 380c/kg, while Brahman cross types sold from 240-272c/kg.
Heavy feeder heifers topped at 246c/kg but generally sold from 228-248c/kg. Simmental cross weaner heifers from Nargoon, Cinnabar, made 260c/kg ($724). Quality Charbray weaner heifers made 242c/kg, $595 and $519. Charbray weaner heifers from Wonga sold for 236c/kg ($540 and $505). The next run of weaner heifers generally sold from 200-225c/kg.
The next sale is Monday July 15.
