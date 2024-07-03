Queensland Country Life
Market for quality young cattle dearer at Gympie

July 3 2024 - 10:00am
Market for quality young cattle dearer at Gympie
Market for quality young cattle dearer at Gympie

Sullivan Livestock yarded 1427 cattle at their fortnightly Gympie cattle sale on Monday where the market for quality young cattle was dearer while all other descriptions were firm.

