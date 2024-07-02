Solid demand at Monto

KellCo Rural Agencies' annual Three Moon premier weaner and store sale drew a yarding of 2430 head.
Agents said a terrific yarding met solid demand and buyer attendance was very good.
Cattle were drawn from Goovigen, Jambin, Biloela, Thangool, Cracow, Eidsvold, Mundubbera, Mt Perry and all local areas.
Grand champion pen was won by the Graving family, Mt Shaw Pastoral.
EE and JM Mollenhagan sold Charbray steers to 360 cents a kilogram averaging 286 kilograms to return $1032.
R and L Blyton sold Charbray cross steers to 365c/kg averaging 306kg to return $1118.
KJ and HJ Lynch sold Charolais cross steers to 382c/kg averaging 265kg to return $1014.
RR and AM Martin sold Charbray steers to 380c/kg averaging 229kg to return $870.
GS, KS and LA Ogle sold Charbray steers to 380c/kg averaging 253kg to return $964.
R Webb sold Simmental cross steers to 360c/kg averaging 328kg to return $1182.
M Preston sold Charbray cross steers to 372c/kg averaging 238kg to return $886.
Moondah Cattle sold Angus cross steers to 374c/kg averaging 259kg to return $970.
AJ and TM Currie sold Angus cross steers to 366c/kg averaging 269kg to return $985.
Avis Family Trust sold Droughtmaster steers to 348c/kg averaging 293kg to return $1020.
R and DA Charles sold Braford cross steers to 372c/kg averaging 236kg to return $880.
Mt Shaw Pastoral sold Droughtmaster steers to 358c/kg averaging 269kg to return $964.
DS Keitley sold Droughtmaster cross steers to 350c/kg averaging 262kg to return $919.
Lamb Pastoral sold Charbray heifers to 248c/kg averaging 405kg to return $1004.
Black and Gold Dairies sold Brangus cross heifers to 238c/kg averaging 368kg to return $875.
R Webb sold Simmental heifers to 278c/kg averaging 296kg to return $825.
RM and LK Reimer sold Simmental cross heifers to 262c/kg averaging 271kg to return $711.
SC Williams sold Santa Gertrudis heifers to 264c/kg averaging 290kg to return $767.
G Walsh sold Brangus heifers to 254c/kg averaging 254kg to return $647.
GJ Pressey sold Angus cross heifers to 256c/kg averaging 273kg to return $699.
Class 1: Weaner steers under 50pc Bos Indicus - Mt Shaw Pastoral
Class 2: Weaner steers over 50pc Bos Indicus - GJ Pressey
Class 3: Weaner heifers under 50pc Bos Indicus - Russell Webb
Class 4: Weaner heifers over 50pc Bos Indicus - SC Williams
Class 5: Yearling steers under 50pc Bos Indicus - Marshall Family
Class 6: Yearling steers over 50pc Bos Indicus - RM and AL Norman
Class 7: Yearling heifers under 50pc Bos Indicus - Lamb Pastoral
Grand champion pen - Class 1 winners Mt Shaw Pastoral
