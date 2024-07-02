Rain delivers hit and miss results for southern crops

Recent rainfall has had mixed results for growers in the south of the state, with some experiencing a decent top up and others left hoping for more.
Elders agronomist Jordan McDonald, who looks after grain and cotton growers in Dalby, said they'd had rainfall of between 10 and 20 millimetres since Sunday night, which had benefited most growers in the region.
"It has stayed very wet, which goes a long way in winter," he said.
Mr McDonald said the rain would help with summer moisture profile but would mostly benefit the wheat, barley and chickpea crops that had recently been planted.
"A few of those crops were looking for a drink, so it ended up being pretty good timing really," he said.
"It will kick things on and get secondary roots going on a few crops."
He said the rainfall would also benefit oats crops that had gone in early.
"Some producers are looking at putting livestock on, or have already, in the last few weeks," he said.
"In two weeks time we will see a fair bit of livestock go on these crops that are sitting at around knee height at the moment."
Dryland cotton grower Kurt Von Pein said they'd had 12.5 mm of rain in the last two days on their 600 hectare property at Macalister, north west of Dalby.
After experiencing three flood events this year, he was relieved that the original forecast of 100 mm over two weeks had not come to fruition.
"Half an inch is exactly what we wanted because we still had decent moisture on the top...you only had to scratch down maybe an inch or so into the soil and you are already hitting mud," he said.
"It wasn't a massive amount but in winter that is very nice, it doesn't dry out and it all soaks in.
"There has been nice steady rain...this is a good winter because we have had some good lead up rain throughout summer.
"It helps bring everything up that you have planted and gets the crops off to a good start."
The Von Peins grow wheat, barley and chickpeas in winter and sorghum and cotton in the summer and had finished picking their refuge cotton over the weekend, which was one of the better crops they'd ever grown.
"It has had all the rain it could possibly get," he said.
"I can't vouch for anyone further west of here but I know people towards the Cecil Plains area have also had some very good dryland cotton crops.
"It has been a good year for dryland but not so good for irrigated."
In mid January they'd had 200 mm in eight hours, which resulted in devastating crop damage.
"It is an amount of rain that never happens all at once," he said.
"We had so much flood damage that we are still trying to fix up.
"It was a double edged sword because it filled up a lot of our profiles out here."
He said they'd lost between 10 and 15 per cent of their sorghum crop that sprouted as a result of the heavy rainfall.
"When the crop sprouts in the head, it shells out on the ground and you can't harvest that," he said.
"It would have been an absolute bumper crop if it wasn't for that."
Elders Miles agronomist Neal Stevenson said the spell of patchy rain they'd had in the last few days hadn't been enough for the growers he looked after in the Western Downs region who had recently planted wheat, barley and canola.
"Most of the guys I have spoken to have said the rainfall was well below what crops are requiring at this stage," he said.
"A good rainfall of 25 millimetres would have been good.
"Most of the guys I look after have had well below that.
"I have heard of some areas that have done quite well but unfortunately none of my clients."
