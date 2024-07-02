Community safety petition attracts over 10,000 signatures so far

A petition begun in opposition to the Queensland Community Safety Bill introduced into the Queensland Parliament at the beginning of May has so far attracted over 10,000 signatures.
Principal sponsor, Shooters Union Australia president Graham Park expressed his fear in May that elements of the bill could restrict people's civil liberties, a view that was backed up by civil rights lawyer Terry O'Gorman.
The petition says the bill will provide police with unprecedented powers in relation to social media.
"There is a real need to ensure that this complex bill does not result in unintended consequences for innocent third party viewing or publishing of content," it states.
"There is also real concern that the Bill also exposes Queenslanders to the prospect of penalties that may affect their ability to maintain their livelihood, based on their 'associates' on social media.
"The Bill amends 12 different Acts and is massively complex. The Explanatory Notes alone go for 100 pages. Despite the complexity of the bill, it was only introduced on 1 May 2024 and the public have only been given until 16 May 2024 to make submissions. The Community Safety and Legal Affairs Committee is scheduled to provide their final report by 14 June 2024."
The petition opined that this wasn't how to make good laws and requested the House to undertake genuine, widespread community consultation on the Queensland Community Safety Bill for a period of no less than three months, to ensure that the implications for all Queenslanders can be fully identified and properly addressed.
Katter's Australian Party MP Nick Dametto was the petition's sponsoring MP and he said 10,000 signatures was significant.
"In the previous term of parliament, if a petition had more than 10,000 signatures, it automatically triggered a debate in parliament, but that's not the case anymore," he said. "Now, the minister is just required to respond."
Mr Dametto said it signalled there were at least 10,000 voters in likely marginal electorates who might change their votes.
"The government needs to make a decision - do they want to go to war with the shooting community or do they want to let the bill expire before the election," he said. "By my count, there's nine seats out there with a margin of under 5 per cent to the ALP, and 15 seats with a margin of under 15pc."
Mr Dametto, the Member for Hinchinbrook, supports the Shooters Union position that the Community Safety Bill in the Queensland Parliament has been too rushed.
"I think there are a number of unintended consequences for licenced firearms owners when it comes to renewing their licences," he said. "Among the troubling provisions is the introduction of a firearms prohibition order scheme, a verification process for purchasing small arms ammunition, and reforms to the 'Fit and Proper Person' test."
He said the bill made changes to retrospectivity, in that police would be able to go back 10 years rather than the five years in place now, when looking at offences that might disqualify a person from holding a firearms licence.
"The thing is, we asked, if the bill had been in place last year, would it have reduced instances of firearms offences then.
"No-one could say that it would have increased community safety.
"If people were just consulted properly, we may all have landed in a better place."
The petition closes on August 18, the week before the penultimate sitting week before the October 26 state election.
Mr Dametto said his initial reason for sponsoring it was to help the Shooters Union and interested parties create political pressure before the bill went back to the House.
"We hope they'll either scrap it entirely or pull the clauses out that adversely affect stakeholders," he said.
