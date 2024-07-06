Crofts grow Ray White Rural reach with new Dalby office

James and Sally Croft have have increased their reach into the rural property market with the opening of a new Ray White Rural office in Dalby.
Celebrating their 10 year anniversary as business owners with Ray White Rural, the Crofts have grown their presence with the opening of Ray White Rural Dalby, in addition to their successful existing offices in Pittsworth and Warwick.
James Croft's has spent a lifetime in rural industry, including 17 years in livestock agency and stud stock auctioneering, before moving into rural real estate.
Sally, with 25 years experience in banking, joined the team in 2015 to create a true 'family' business.
"When we moved into real estate, we were driven by a shared vision to provide exceptional service grounded in honesty and integrity," James said.
"We took the leap of faith when we acquired Ray White Rural Pittsworth in 2014 and over the years strategically expanded, opening Ray White Rural Warwick in 2019 with just one team member, gradually growing to a team of 22 in total."
The Croft's network includes eight members in Warwick, 11 in Pittsworth, and two in Dalby, alongside James and Sally as principals.
Well known rural agent Paton Fitzsimmons is licensee-in-charge of the new Dalby office, while the residential agent is Tamara Fitzsimons.
"Choosing Ray White was a pivotal decision for us, with support systems, cutting-edge technology, and a network of like-minded rural leaders," Sally said.
"It wasn't until we opened our office that we realised just how strong the network of support is.
"The marketing resources are truly incredible and have helped us win many major campaigns."
James said having offices in Pittsworth, Warwick and now Dalby provided excellent coverage for the Darling Downs region.
"We are the only real estate office in the main street of Dalby, which is so important in rural communities. The foot traffic already has been incredible," James said.
James and Sally are graziers themselves, giving an added layer of depth and insight when dealing with clients.
"The gas industry and large feedlot companies provide huge employment in Dalby, alongside the broadacre and irrigation farming."
James and Sally have fostered a culture of family-like camaraderie among their team, promoting career development and ensuring high staff retention.
"Ray White is a family business and that is how we see our own business as well," Sally said.
"We understand the juggles of family life and really want to provide our team with a happy, safe place to work.
"We have watched our staff start in the admin team and then go on to become sales agents, which brings us so much joy."
