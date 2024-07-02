Fine tuning the genetics of full blood Wagyus

With cattle prices in a slump, getting 1550c a kilogram dressed weight or about $7700 for one carcase at the moment is incredibly good money.
And that's exactly what the McCoskers of Marathon Wagyu, Emerald, got for a Wagyu steer they had killed and used for Wagyu taste testing at Ag-Grow recently, although that money is down on what their Wagyus normally fetch.
The full blood steer, Codenwarra Michifuku S3167, was backgrounded at Marathon for 370 days and finished at Sapphire Feedlot, Goondiwindi, for 220 days. At slaughter, its bled weight was 770 kg for a yield of 60.5 per cent.
Trading as Michael McCosker Family Trust, Mike McCosker and his wife, Susan, have three properties, Marathon, Codenwarra and Lake Nash, near Emerald.
Mr McCosker said his family had been running cattle at Codenwarra since 1928 and over the years had Herefords, Brahmans and a range of other breeds and composites.
"In the mid 1990s, we decided to get into Wagyus so we're an early adopter in that regard. We got in and got a few Wagyu bulls and got into the F1 game, but back then it was a bit tough," he said.
"In the late 90s, we decided to go to the full blood (Wagyu) - at that time we got a whole heap of embryos up and surrogate cows and started breeding."
Mr McCosker credits his uncles, Rob and John McCosker, who have since died, as being instrumental in his family getting into the breed and believes it was the taste of the meat that convinced them to switch.
The McCoskers' Wagyu herd is now completely full blood where every animal's genetics can be traced back to the foundation herd of about 100 Wagyu which were imported from Japan into Australia, the US and South America before the Japanese closed down the export of its full blood Wagyus.
"We're full blood, the definition of full blood is that they have to be 100 per cent genetics from Japan - so those original foundation cattle, they've got to be descendants of them, no crosses at all, definitely 100 per cent, " Mr McCosker said.
"Our main game is trying to fine tune the genetics so we're getting marbling and heavy carcases which means dollars to us.
"Our cattle are bred for marbling and the way we do things is that it's not just about growth, it's making sure a marbling product is there at the end."
Having said that, Mr McCosker is quick to point out his Wagyu do have high growth.
"Our animals are dressing between 450 kg and 500 kg so no-one can say that's a small carcase," he said.
Mr McCosker said the goal was to turn off high quality, luxury beef with a marble score of nine and nine plus for a premium price.
"We believe that's something that no other breed can do," he said.
At Ag-Grow, the McCoskers gave taste testings of Wagyu brisket, smoked and slow cooked for six hours in a smoker, and striploin, sliced and cooked on the barbecue for two and half minutes each side.
Mr McCosker said he chose Codenwarra Michifuku S3167 for the tasting out of 11 animals that they had slaughtered because it came up with 51 per cent marbling or a marble score of nine.
He said it was amazing to see the reaction on people's faces to the taste test, particularly those who had never tried Wagyu before.
"I believe that's what keeps me determined that this is the way to go because I really do think Wagyu beef is something else."
Mr McCosker said it was a combination of breeding and the right feeding regime that gets that marbling.
"Genetics are very important and we've been working on that for about 20 years now," he said.
To ensure the genetics are fine tuned and spot on, every animal in the Marathon Wagyu herd is DNA tested at birth - a total of 150,000 genomes. Every animal is also run through Breedplan's MateSel to see how they have performed in the past and how they were doing in the present.
Mr McCosker said they had an embryo and AI program and put the females into single sire mating paddocks.
"Some will just have a bull naturally mated while the others get mopped up in the AI program and we achieve in the high 80s to 90 per cent," he said.
"We join them at one year and they have their first calf when they're 19 months old."
One of their foundation cows had 15 calves through embryo flushing until she died last year at 21.
Mr McCosker said they sell 60 bulls a year, with the rest of the males going as steers to feedlots.
"We're still building in numbers, but we're trying to get to 1200 females," he said.
"This year, we will actually join 1200 head so we'll get about 550 of each sex each year (in the future).
"The females are our best genetics, we've done the work on them and made sure they're exactly what we want so we use those as replacements for our herd and then we sell some of those and the older cows to future breeders. The whole enterprise, all our animals are stud animals basically because they're all 100 per cent full blood."
With a big demand for Wagyu, Mr McCosker advised people wanting to get into the breed to do it carefully and make sure they knew where they were going to market their cattle.
"The safest way I think is to get into high content Wagyus straight away, that way you've got an assured market," he said.
"Through the crosses, you need to get that content up as fast as you can if you want to get premium dollars."
A key point with Wagyus, he said, was to not overfeed them on grain.
"The worse thing you can do to them is overfeed them on grain so we have a very selective program that ensures they are putting on the right amount of weight in the right way," he said.
"We try to ensure that they don't go backwards at all so they go straight off mum, straight onto feed (on the property). Next year, we're going to introduce creep feeding so the calves are actually started on a bit of feed prior to going off mum.
"We grow our own silage...we've got wheat, we grow liberty sorghum as well and we grow a lot of cotton on our property so cotton seed is a very big part of the diet and we supplement that with nutritional supplements.
"And then they (the steers) are finished off at the feedlots - they get another 300 days after 300 days that we put on to them...but the most important thing is that the steers need that time to mature to do the marbling.
"If you wanted to, you could whack a whole heap of grain into them to make them get big quickly, but you won't get the marbling - you need time to ensure that the body is mature and we like to get them up to a four tooth at 30 to 32 months before they're killed. It's a slow process, but the rewards are there at the end of it."
Looking to the future, Mr McCosker said he would love to have a fully integrated operation where the ultimate goal was a restaurant selling their own Wagyu beef.
"We'd like to be able to sell Wagyu and get this taste into a few more Australians because so many people walked past the taste testing (at Ag-Grow) and asked 'where do you buy this stuff'," he said.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.