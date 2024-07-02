Rockhampton councillor who 'walked towards big problems' passes away

One of Queensland's most committed councillors, a man who dedicated himself to working to improve not only his community but civic liveability across the state, Rockhampton's former deputy mayor Neil Fisher has passed away.
Still a councillor at the time of his passing on Monday, July 1, Neil was described by Rockhampton mayor Tony Williams as a person who walked towards big problems and not away from them.
"He was always willing to engage in debate, in discussion and consider how - as councillors and leaders in the community - we could help make people's lives better," Cr Williams said. "This earned my friendship and respect, and the friendship and respect of so many across Queensland."
A cancer survivor, Neil was hospitalised following a stroke on April 27 and had taken a leave of absence from council.
He was one of Rockhampton's long-serving representatives, elected to the city council in 2000 and serving four years, then being successfully elected to the amalgamated council in 2012, re-elected for his fourth term at the March local government elections.
As well as being deputy mayor for four years between 2020 and 2024 and holding a number of key portfolio responsibilities - waste, water and Rockhampton airport - he served as president of the Local Authority Waste Management Action Committee.
He was also dedicated to increasing and delivering environmental initiatives across the region including improving the health and biodiversity of Rockhampton's creeks and waterways, and the establishment of new walking tracks and recreation areas.
LGAQ CEO Alison Smith said the local government family had lost a passionate, popular and generous champion.
She said his level-headed leadership of council following then-mayor Margaret Strehlow's sudden resignation in 2020 was typical of Neil - unfussed, exemplary and ever concerned for the welfare of others.
"Neil was a committed campaigner for his region's economy, championing the upgrading of the Rockhampton airport - which now welcomes some 650,000 passengers each year - and the resource and agricultural sectors," she said.
Ms Smith credited Neil for energetic advocacy for waste reform through his leadership of LAWMAC, a ground-breaking and successful partnership between regional Queensland councils and more than four dozen waste industry representatives.
He received LGAQ's 2022 Ross Overton (Rossko) Memorial Award for Excellence in Waste Management, which Ms Smith said was a tremendous honour that showcased achievements and innovation in waste management, recycling and environmental awareness.
"Though he had battled several health challenges in recent years, Neil faced each obstacle placed in his path with remarkable good cheer and an indefatigable spirit," she said.
Cr Williams described Neil as unique.
"Easy to say but it is simply the truth," he said.
"I worked with Neil for more than two decades and over that time I saw firsthand this love of people, their lives and their passions overflow from him.
"It was there in every conversation, every discussion, every time someone came to him with a problem or issue.
"He was curious about others, excited by challenges, committed to solving problems and had an effervescence for helping people.
"He was the very best in the tradition of local government and council - a champion of the community and for the community."
Former mayor Margaret Strehlow said Neil would be sadly missed.
"When Neil decided something needed to happen, he was relentless," she said. "Neil was a man of courage and conviction with an astounding work ethic."
Capricornia MP Michelle Landry, describing Neil as a friend, said she was deeply saddened to learn of his passing, saying he served the community with unwavering commitment and integrity.
"His passion for public service and his relentless efforts to make the Rockhampton region even better was truly inspiring," she said.
As well as his advocacy for Rockhampton's airport, which securing essential funding for upgrades that showcased his vision for economic growth for the region, Ms Landry acknowledged Neil's passion for horticulture.
"Neil's love for plants and the environment inspired many locals to take up gardening through his weekly horticulture segment on a local news channel," she said. "Personally, I learned a great deal about gardening, particularly about growing orchids, and will fondly remember the times I spent with Neil at many of the Rockhampton Orchid Society's shows."
This aspect helped the central western community of Blackall as well, thanks to Neil's links with the town through his great-great-grandfather, WH Bartlett, who was the town's shire clerk from 1911 to 1920, and Bartlett's daughter Gladys, who occasionally relieved her father in the position.
While Neil, an accredited field botanist, was in the community to pursue east-west air route plans, he identified a rare hibiscus that grew only in the town, and which was propagated and presented to then-Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull in 2018.
As the Central Queensland Airports and Aerodrome Owners Group chairman, Neil worked with western Queensland mayors for a number of years to bring a long-hoped-for east-west air route between Rockhampton and the west to fruition, unsuccessfully but not without trying.
Beyond his professional accomplishments, Neil was a man of great character, compassion, and warmth.
Ms Landry said he'd touched the lives of many with his kindness and generosity.
"As a friend, Neil was always there with a listening ear, wise counsel, and a heart full of empathy," she said.
The father of four, he was involved in his family's plant nursery business for over 45 years, and his family was his greatest achievement and most cherished love.
A family statement released on Tuesday said their beloved husband, father and grandfather had passed away following a long battle with cancer.
"Neil was an extraordinary individual who loved and lived every moment of every day. He loved people, he loved their stories, their passions and their interests," it read.
"He was a dedicated servant of our community and most importantly, the heart of our family.
"We would like to thank the staff at Rockhampton Hospital for their exemplary care and support over recent weeks. They have been nothing short of outstanding.
"We would also like to thank everyone who has reached out and offered their thoughts and prayers during this period.
"Neil's last weeks were spent surrounded by friends and family with his warmth and genuine interest in those around him continuing to shine through.
"While we appreciate many across the community will feel this loss and will want to offer their condolences and support, we ask for privacy for our family at this time."
For those who wish to offer their sympathies and thoughts, a condolence book will be available at Rockhampton City Hall on Bolsover Street from Wednesday, July 3.
Further information on funeral and memorial arrangements will be made available in the coming days.
