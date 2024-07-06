Dealing with financial distress and insolvency

A company is solvent if it can pay all of its debts as and when they fall due. Therefore, insolvency is defined by the inverse - an inability to pay all debts as and when they fall due. To be insolvent, there must be more than a temporary lack of liquidity, where a company may not have enough cash or other assets to meet its short-term obligations. It is necessary to look at a company's financial position, considering commercial realities, to determine if the company's liquidity issue is temporary, or if it is genuinely insolvent.
Directors can be found personally liable for failing to prevent a company from trading while insolvent, meaning they should be aware of the key signs of insolvency, and take appropriate steps to minimise risk to the company and creditors, and limit their personal liability.
Businesses that are insolvent tend to demonstrate the following indicators:
If some of these indicators of insolvency are present, certain steps can be implemented to help minimise risk and losses to the company, its creditors and director/s. Such steps can include the following:
If your company is insolvent, there are a number of options available to you, but what is best for your company will depend on the specific circumstances. Common types of insolvency appointment are:
While there are differing outcomes and avenues open when faced with the prospect of an insolvent company, the critical point is not to ignore the warning signs and trade on without obtaining professional advice on the actual financial position of the company and appropriate next steps.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.