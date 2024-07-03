Highly productive exclusion fenced breeding and fattening country

Darriveen is 9570 hectares (23,646 acres) of highly productive exclusion fenced western Queensland breeding and fattening country.
Offered by the Cameron family after 70 years of Cameron/Hetherington family ownership, the grazing homestead perpetual lease is located on the Cramsie Muttaburra Road, 70km north of Longreach, 80km south of Muttaburra, 153km south east of Winton and 288km north west of Blackall.
Darriveen comprises of primarily open, black soil, Mitchell grass Downs country that is lightly shaded with coolibah, vinewood, whitewood and mimosa bush.
The high calibre grazing asset is fenced into 13 main paddocks plus holding paddocks and a laneway system.
The property has a set of steel cattle yards and two sets of sheep yards.
Water is supplied from a bore, tanks and troughs, two dams, and waterholes. The average annual rainfall is about 425mm (17 inches).
Other improvements include a four bay machinery shed with a concrete floored workshop, a six stand shearing shed, and shearers quarters.
The renovated, quality four bedroom Queenslander homestead is set in a very attractive established garden, complete with a tennis court.
The property also has a two bedroom cottage and a school house.
Darriveen will be auctioned by Resolute Property Group in Longreach on August 2.
Contact Ben Forrest, 0427 580 000, Resolute Property Group.
