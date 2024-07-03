Queensland Country Life
Home/News

Highly productive exclusion fenced breeding and fattening country

Mark Phelps
By Mark Phelps
July 3 2024 - 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
FarmBuy Real Estate
Darriveen is 23,646 acres of highly productive exclusion fenced breeding and fattening country. Picture supplied
Darriveen is 23,646 acres of highly productive exclusion fenced breeding and fattening country. Picture supplied

Darriveen is 9570 hectares (23,646 acres) of highly productive exclusion fenced western Queensland breeding and fattening country.

Subscribe now for unlimited access to all our agricultural news across the nation

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of This Week's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mark Phelps

Mark Phelps

Journalist

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.