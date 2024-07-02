Twenty-year-old William York wins ultimate prize at Hereford Youth Camp

Twenty year old William York of Wonga Park, Wallumbilla had plenty of reasons to smile about after winning the ultimate prize at the Hereford Youth Camp.
William was named the most potential cattle breeder and won a 10 month old heifer donated by Wesley and Robyn Lowien, WRL Herefords, Dalby.
He said it was something he was aiming to win and to be the winner made him feel "over the moon".
"I am very appreciative of winning her and she will join my registered stud. Wilsam Herefords, that I run in conjunction with my parents commercial Hereford operation, he told Queensland Country Life.
William has been a member of the Hereford Youth Club for three years and said it is a great opportunity for young people to participate and make connections.
"You can really learn about the cattle and stud industry and showing skills," he said.
William said he was very appreciative of the help and assistance he had received from the Nixon family, Weetalabah Herefords at Dulacca over the past three years.
"The Nixons actually gave me one of their heifers to start my stud last year," he said.
He also took home the champion herdsman award.
"All in all, I have a really great weekend."
Grand champion parader was Hamish Swanbrough, Inverell, NSW and again William York stood reserve.
Reserve champion herdsman was Hamish Swanbrough.
Reserve most potential young breeder was Colby George, Casino, NSW.
Hereford Queensland Youth Ambassador award was taken by Grace Collins, Armidale, NSW.
President of Hereford Queensland Youth Club ,Aleacea Nixon, said there were 80 participants taking part oer the weekend.
"We have got representatives here from all parts of the Western Downs, Maranoa, and as far south as Tamworth, NSW," she said.
Over the three days, the youth learnt about meat production including MSA grading, genetics and reproduction as well as practical lessons.
Ms Nixon said all cattle used in the competition were donated by three major studs.
