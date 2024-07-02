Queensland Country Life
Four action-packed days at Saxby

By Robyn Paine
July 2 2024 - 1:00pm
Regarded as one of the pinnacle social events in the northwest, the Saxby Round Up was held last weekend attracting competitors and spectators from far and wide for four days of entertainment consisting of a campdraft, rodeo, gymkhana and talent quest located at Martin's waterhole, Taldora Station, about 180km from Julia Creek.

