Four action-packed days at Saxby

I would like to extend condolences to the connections of Rodann Roanies Chex and Deep Creek Response that were both laid to rest last week at the age of 29 years at Bryony Puddicombe's parents, Richard and Ruth Puddicombe's property at Barraba. Both horses were highly decorated on the campdraft circuit and were both campaigned by Pete Comiskey. In October 2023, Rodann Roanies Chex was inducted into the Australian Quarter Horse Association Hall of Fame.