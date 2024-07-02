Four action-packed days at Saxby

Regarded as one of the pinnacle social events in the northwest, the Saxby Round Up was held last weekend attracting competitors and spectators from far and wide for four days of entertainment consisting of a campdraft, rodeo, gymkhana and talent quest located at Martin's waterhole, Taldora Station, about 180km from Julia Creek.
Bailey Young riding Youngstar Marnies Glamour led the charge in the Elanco Best of the Best Restricted Open collecting the $1000 first place prize money on offer. Youngstar Marnies Glamour is a 14-year-old mare, bred by Bailey's father, Rick Young, sired by Marnies Destiny and out of Nonda Hula Hoop.
Ben Hall riding Chisums Cash secured the win in the DIT Agtech Ken Daley Memorial Open after being forced into a runoff with Angus Rains (Amaroo Diamintina's Last) and Will Durkin (Youngstar Marnies Glamour). Durkin showed tremendous courage to ride one-handed after breaking his arm in a pickup accident during Friday's rodeo.
Muttaburra's Madison Hall continued her winning streak with a dominant victory in the Liberty Rural Richmond & Cloncurry Maiden A when she combined with her mount Halls Alabama Rio. Clint Wockner riding Rios Rogue was victorious in the QEM Maiden B holding an aggregate score of 174 points after the final.
Tony Hick and Jenlands Juliet won the Northern Rural Group, Nutrien & Elrose Brahman Stud Novice A holding a single-point lead over Jaye Hall and Halls Posh Rio. Brendon Curr and Hazellwood Corrabella had a convincing win in the Jospeh Acton Memorial Novice B holding a six-point lead over Gerard Easton and his mount Rocken.
Jack Britt made his trip from Dungowan, NSW, worthwhile, taking out the Total Energy Solar Encouragement when he combined with Smith Family Just Joyce scoring 83 points.
Jaimee Mills riding Nonda Stetson was victorious in the Dowling Livestock & Property Juvenile Draft, while Savannah Hawkins and Little Miss won the Balootha Junior Draft. The Saxby Mini Workout was won by Bronte Daley and Arna who scored 48 points to take the top spot.
Aaron Willis, Millungera Station, took out the talent quest and kept the crowd entertained with his musical feats. Cattle were kindly donated by MDH, Iffley Station. The McDonald family have been long-time supporters of the Saxby Round Up.
I would like to extend condolences to the connections of Rodann Roanies Chex and Deep Creek Response that were both laid to rest last week at the age of 29 years at Bryony Puddicombe's parents, Richard and Ruth Puddicombe's property at Barraba. Both horses were highly decorated on the campdraft circuit and were both campaigned by Pete Comiskey. In October 2023, Rodann Roanies Chex was inducted into the Australian Quarter Horse Association Hall of Fame.
Campdraft events scheduled for this weekend include the Warwick Show Campdraft and Mt Isa. The Nebo Bushman's Carnival was forced to postpone their campdraft from last weekend and have rescheduled to July 11-14.
