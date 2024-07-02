Strong competition at CQLX weaner and feeder sale

The second CQLX Gracemere weaner and feeder sale for 2024 on Monday saw combined agents yard a total of 4352 head consisting of 3047 steers and 1305 heifers.
They said that with some challenging weather in local areas, it was a credit to all vendors for the quality and presentation of cattle.
Overall, the sale saw strong buyer competition on most pens, with excellent quality runs of cattle offered for sale, they said.
Yemeappo Pastoral Co, Yaamba, sold Charolais cross steers for 304 cents a kilogram weighing 334 kilograms to return $1016.
NC and GN Davidson Pastoral Pty Ltd, Middlemount, sold Charbray cross steers for 340c/kg weighing 328kg to return $1118.
M and R Collins, Wowan, sold Charbray steers for 330c/kg weighing 313kg to return $1033.
JG and MA McCartney, Baralaba, sold Brangus steers for 344c/kg weighing 293kg to return $1009.
R Moretti, Wowan, sold Brahman cross steers for 312c/kg weighing 286kg to return $892.
PV Rolfe, Marmor, sold Charbray steers for 366c/kg weighing 283kg to return $1035.
N and L Ralph, Baralaba, sold Brangus steers for 338c/kg weighing 278kg to return $942.
G and N Hinz, Dalma, sold Droughtmaster steers for 300c/kg weighing 269kg to return $808.
SE and JG Farr, Garnant, sold Brahman Steers for 300c/kg weighing 266kg to return $800.
Rushel Produce, Home Hill, sold Brangus steers for 368c/kg weighing 259 kg to return $955.
BM and MJ Woodard, Duaringa, sold Brangus steers for 352c/kg weighing 248kg to return $873.
Busby Cattle Co, Goovigen, sold Charbray cross steers for 346c/kg weighing 223kg to return $773.
P and J Stone, Baralaba, sold Simmental cross heifers for 264c/kg weighing 414kg to return $1094.
C and H Moretti, Wowan, sold Charbray heifers for 238c/kg weighing 339kg to return $808.
Vex Grazing Pty Ltd, Springsure, sold Droughtmaster cross heifers for 286c/kg weighing 284kg to return $813.
NC and GN Davidson Pastoral Pty Ltd, Middlemount, sold Charbray cross heifers, sold for 258c/kg weighing 282kg to return $729.
N and L Ralph, Baralaba, sold Angus heifers for 264c/kg weighing 273kg to return $723.
Wellington Cattle Co, Bauhinia, sold Grey Brahman heifer for 236c/kg weighing 234kg to return $554.
