Big Red Bash Festival prepares for dust-free event after weekend downpour

As the Big Red Bash Festival in the Simpson Desert gears up for its eagerly anticipated event, organisers are optimistic about a dust-free experience following recent rainfall.
With 14.7mm of rain recorded over the weekend, the festival site is now beginning to dry under clear skies and a gentle breeze.
The three-day festival, near Birdsville, faced a brief delay in roll-in operations due to the rain on Sunday and Monday morning.
Organisers have conducted preliminary site inspections, indicating that conditions are improving steadily.
Meanwhile, police have implemented roadblocks to control non-essential travel to the event site.
Travellers are advised to remain stationed in Birdsville until further notice regarding the accessibility of roads and roll-in status.
In terms of road conditions, the route from Bedourie to Birdsville remains fully open to all vehicles.
Those travelling from Windorah are advised that the road to Bedourie is accessible but recommended for 4WD vehicles only.
For 2WD vehicles, an alternate route through Bedourie, adding approximately 190km, is available.
Notably, the Birdsville track remains closed at this time, affecting travel plans for many attendees.
Organisers urge all participants to stay updated with local weather forecasts and road reports, as conditions can change swiftly.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.