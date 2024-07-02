Major 150,000 acre Hollymount, Mt Driven aggregation for sale | Video

The significant 61,007 hectare (150,749 acre) freehold Balonne region Hollymount and Mt Driven aggregation has hit the market, to be sold through an expressions of interest process that closes on August 22.
Located 51km from St George, 164km from Goondiwindi, 230km from Roma, and 257km from Dalby, the St George district grazing and cultivation aggregation is being offered by the Chinese-owned Hailiang Agriculture Australia as a whole or individual properties.
A separate package of three unsupplemented Moonie Zone D water allocations totalling 3980 megalitres will also be offered.
Hollymount is 34,047ha (84,131 acres) of developed brigalow/belah country in five freehold titles.
There is about 11,960ha of improved pastures, 3400ha currently sown to oats and wheat, 3500ha of former cultivation country that has mainly been returned to buffel, 11,895ha of grazing country with light to moderate timber regrowth, 1250ha of older regrowth timber, with the balance being remnant vegetation.
Water is supplied from two flowing bores that service 50 tanks and 67 troughs in addition to 30 dams.
Improvements include two sets of equipped Thompson Longhorn steel cattle yards serviced by all-weather gravel roads, houses, sheds and an airstrip.
Mt Driven covers 26,961ha (66,621 acres) and comprises about 18,760ha of established improved pastures, 1800ha of improved pastures on former cultivation country, 700ha of cultivation, with the balance being remnant vegetation.
Water is supplied from two flowing bores, 34 tanks and 40 troughs. There are also 24 dams.
There are two sets of equipped steel cattle yards, houses and sheds.
Expressions of interest close with Ray White Rural on August 22.
Contact Richard Brosnan, 0400 361 114, or Bruce Douglas, 0417 602 603, Ray White Rural.
