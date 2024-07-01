Rockhampton duo dominate central Queensland sub-chamber awards

The first Rockhampton Showgirl since 2019 is set to represent central Queensland at the Queensland Country Life Showgirl Awards in August.
Emily Wickham was announced the Central Queensland Sub-Chamber Showgirl at the Yeppoon Showgrounds on Saturday, with her fellow Rockhampton Show representative, Shikira Stehbens, named the sub-chamber rural ambassador winner.
Originally from Singleton in NSW, Ms Wickham grew up on her family's 200 acre property and moved to Rockhampton after graduating from high school in 2022.
When the 19-year-old bachelor of nursing student is not working at the Rockhampton Base Hospital as an AIN, you will find her mustering cattle, campdrafting or working at the Rockhampton Jockey Club, strapping or swimming and walking horses.
She said that mustering was one of her passions and something she looked forward to.
"Everyone wants a hand now and there is never no work around," she said.
"It is something that I do when I want a break from everything.
"If I get a chance between university and work at the hospital I spend a few weeks mustering. It is something I enjoy doing as well, it's not just work.
"I often went with my grandfather, he worked for a few different properties for different people, around the Hunter Valley."
She travels around Queensland and NSW with her partner competing in campdrafts
She entered the showgirl competition to step outside her comfort zone and support her local show and was excited to build a network with like minded people.
"We are all passionate about agriculture, I think a few of the girls are interested in the poultry and beef industries," she said.
"It is just like minded people waiting to pursue their passions, it is good to see."
Jess Borg, representing Sarina, was showgirl runner up and Nathan Roots, representing Ridgelands, was rural ambassador runner up.
